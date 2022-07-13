ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Dead Redemption 2 Actor Shows Solidarity With Red Dead Online Community

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Dead Redemption 2 actor Roger Clark has offered his support for the Red Dead Online community as the game experiences a lot of turbulence. Last week, Rockstar Games confirmed that it was scaling back support on Red Dead Online in favor of moving resources to Grand Theft Auto 6's development....

