Jagr jokingly reminds NHL he's a free agent

There’s been a frenzy of moves across the NHL and with the Penguins since free agency began at noon, but one player that general managers may have forgotten about are chiming in.

50-year-old former Penguin and NHL all-time great Jaromir Jagr has chimed in jokingly (we think) that he’s available to sign with a team.

“I am also free agent, once again. 6,3 265… 50 years old, slow, but strong and good hands,” Jagr said on twitter.

Jagr, who turned 50 in February, is still playing hockey for his hometown team Klando, in the Czech Republic.

He is also the owner of the team.

Jagr also joked that he can “bring experience” to a team but would only like to play home games. “Call me anytime,” he said.

Since he does own his own hockey team, he’s also looking for some help.

“I am looking to sign a Defenseman No jokes,” said Jagr.

He has a total of 34 years in professional hockey, with 24 of those in the NHL.

A majority of those in the NHL were in Pittsburgh, where he played his first 11 years, from 1990 through 2001.

In Pittsburgh, Jagr played 806 games with 439 goals and 640 assists for a total of 1,079 points.

Jagr also played with the Capitals, Rangers, Flyers, Stars, Bruins, Devils, Panthers and Flames before returning to the Czech Republic.