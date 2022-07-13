ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

St. Paul announces $15 million in workforce investments

By Joe Hiti
 2 days ago

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter shared on Wednesday that the city will invest $15.3 million in the City of Saint Paul American Rescue Plan to fund economic opportunities for community members.

The announcement was given alongside Ramsey County’s commitment of $9.5 million in ARP funding for high-quality job training programs and workforce initiatives throughout the city and county, bringing the total investment to $24.8 million.

Carter shared in a press release that the funding will also look to expand pathways for youth employment, something he shared is essential.

“We are betting on the massive potential of our young people, workers and families,” Carter said. “I’m grateful for Ramsey County’s partnership in that effort, and the City leaders and federal partners who made this exciting investment possible.”

The ARP workforce initiatives and youth employment expansion will look to help those who have been disproportionately impacted by the effects of the pandemic. Whether it be unemployment, underemployment, or loss of household income, the program has options in place to help support those in need.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar also shared her thoughts on the programs, saying in a press release that they will benefit the state’s economy by supporting its workers.

“For our state’s economy to thrive, our workers must have the skills and support to succeed,” Klobuchar said. “From creating career pathway programs to expanding access to credential training, these resources, made possible by the American Rescue Plan, will help young adults and jobseekers access the tools they need to begin and advance their careers.”

The $15.3 million in ARP funds will go before the St. Paul City Council on July 20. The funds will be broken up among nine different programs.

The Learn and Earn Occupational Training will receive $14.65 million, the Right Track & Right Track Plus Expansion $3 million, the Low or No Barrier Jobs Program $1 million, the Digital Career Pathway and Resource Hub $1.5 million, the Learn and Earn to Achieve Potential (LEAP) $1 million, the Driver’s License Academy $500,000, the School Affiliate Partnerships $200,000, the Employer Outreach and Engagement $600,000, the County Case Plus $250,000, the Public Health Career Pathways $1.1 million, and the Ramsey County Early Childhood Academy $750,000.

