Dallas, TX

Stars Sign Miller to Two-Year Deal

By Mike Stephens
The Hockey News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Stars are re-stocking their blueline ahead of the likely departure of John Klingberg in the coming days. That process includes the latest move from GM Jim Nill on a busy free agent frenzy, as the Stars have reportedly come to terms with defenseman Colin Miller on a two-year contract...

