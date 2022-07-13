ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmhurst man charged with hate crimes after properties spray-painted with swastikas

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031WR5_0gegNY8q00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An Elmhurst man is accused of spray-painting swastikas on homes and vehicles in the west suburb.

Police arrested 25-year-old Joel Jexie Tuesday in connection with the graffiti left at two addresses over the last month, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office announced.

Prosecutors also say they believe Jexie was the person who left similar graffiti on a home back in April. He’s charged with three felony counts of committing a hate crime and one felony count of criminal damage to property.

A judge on Wednesday set his bond at $100,000, officials said.

“Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society and the allegations against Mr. Jexie in no way represent the welcoming, good-hearted people of DuPage County,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.

Jexie is next expected in court next month.

IN THIS ARTICLE
