Police arrest suspect in June 1 shooting of Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago Police Supt. David Brown confirmed that officers in Iowa have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a Chicago police officer.

The superintendent said 28-year-old Jabari Edwards was arrested today in Burlington, Iowa, in connection with the shooting during a traffic stop June 1 near 61st and Paulina Streets.

“During that stop, officers were fired upon and one of our officers was struck by that gunfire from the offender,” Brown said. “The officer was transported to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment.”

The officer, who was shot in the head, continues to recover, Brown said.

Police said the effort was now underway to bring Edwards back to Chicago.

The suspect, Brown said, has ties to Chicago and a past criminal record.

"This arrest is the result of really exceptional police work, and it should serve as a warning to all of those involved in criminal activity that you cannot run, nor can you hide from justice," Brown said.

So far in 2022, 34 Chicago police officers have been shot at in 2022, Brown said. Seven officers have been hit by gunfire. Most recently, an off-duty officer was shot while he attempted to break up a fight in West Beverly.

The off-duty officer shot in West Beverly was paralyzed.

