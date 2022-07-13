ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police arrest suspect in June 1 shooting of Chicago police officer

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uBejo_0gegNWNO00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago Police Supt. David Brown confirmed that officers in Iowa have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a Chicago police officer.

The superintendent said 28-year-old Jabari Edwards was arrested today in Burlington, Iowa, in connection with the shooting during a traffic stop June 1 near 61st and Paulina Streets.

“During that stop, officers were fired upon and one of our officers was struck by that gunfire from the offender,” Brown said. “The officer was transported to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment.”

The officer, who was shot in the head, continues to recover, Brown said.

Police said the effort was now underway to bring Edwards back to Chicago.

The suspect, Brown said, has ties to Chicago and a past criminal record.

"This arrest is the result of really exceptional police work, and it should serve as a warning to all of those involved in criminal activity that you cannot run, nor can you hide from justice," Brown said.

So far in 2022, 34 Chicago police officers have been shot at in 2022, Brown said. Seven officers have been hit by gunfire. Most recently, an off-duty officer was shot while he attempted to break up a fight in West Beverly.

The off-duty officer shot in West Beverly was paralyzed.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

Man sought in shooting of Chicago officer arrested in Iowa

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 28-year-old suspect in the shooting of a Chicago police officer is in custody in Iowa. Burlington police say Jabari Edwards, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday in Burlington. He was wanted in Cook County, Illinois, on warrants charging two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.
BURLINGTON, IA
WBBM News Radio

Man, 25, fatally shot in drug deal: Chicago police

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 25-year-old man was shot to death Friday in Englewood on the South Side, police said. The man was involved in a “narcotics related transaction” about 7:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Eggleston Avenue when another person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the stomach and thigh, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
Burlington, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, IA
City
Justice, IL
WGN News

2 charged with first-degree murder in Oak Park shooting

OAK PARK, Ill. — Two Chicago residents have been charged in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe at an Oak Park gas station. Kenneth Elliot, 21, and his 17-year-old sister, Adrianna Vanzant, were taken into custody Thursday. Police said Elliott and Vanzant were armed with handguns when they approached Logan-Bledsoe from behind and opened […]
OAK PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
NBC Chicago

Chicago Family Seeks Help After Mother Of 8 Is Killed

The family of a South Side mother killed in a June shooting is pleading for justice and assistance with raising the eight kids that her death left behind. Fredrica Coleman, 36, was gunned down outside her Englewood home at 65th and South Marshfield Ave. on Father’s Day. Her cousin...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Is there a racist pattern of gun arrests in Chicago?

Takenya Nixon, assistant public defender with the Cook County Public Defenders, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels there’s a racist pattern with gun arrests in Chicago. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 33, killed in Brainerd shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiples times and killed Thursday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood. The 33-year-old was loading items into the trunk of a car around 10 a.m. when a white vehicle pulled up and two people got out armed with guns in the 9400 block of South May Street, police said.
BRAINERD, MN
nypressnews.com

4 wounded in mass shooting in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park Thursday afternoon. Police said the victims were hanging outside of a residence in the 4400 block of West Maypole Avenue around 4 p.m., when a white sport-utility vehicle drove by and someone got out and shot them all.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

4 wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side

CHICAGO — Four people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday on the West Side. At around 4 p.m., police responded to the 4400 block of West Maypole Street following the report of a shooting. Police said four people were wounded after a white-colored SUV drove by and a suspected fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chicago Journal

Chicago cop accused of striking woman at protest resigns

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer who had been facing possible dismissal after being accused of striking a woman and knocking out one of her teeth during a protest has resigned from the department. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates officers’ use of force, said in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged with attempted murder in Bridgeport stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged in the stabbing of a man last July in the Bridgeport neighborhood. Nicole Dever, 52, is accused of stabbing a 41-year-old man multiple times on July 25, 2021 in the 3800 block of South Union Avenue, police said. She was arrested Thursday in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair shot in Roseland

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Thursday morning in the Roseland neighborhood. The pair was standing outside around 7:55 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue. The 23-year-old was struck in the hip and the 28-year-old man was struck in...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy