'Active shooter' report at Willis Tower unfounded

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 2 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago police said they responded Wednesday to what turned out to be an unfounded report of an active shooter at Willis Tower.

Officers were called to the iconic skyscraper just before 3 p.m. after getting reports of an active shooter on the 50th floor.

The reports were unfounded, but police were still needed to safely bring out tenants barricaded in bathrooms.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said his department will take initial reports seriously, with all of the mass shootings that occur in the U.S.

“We take all of these reports seriously until we are able to debunk them,” Brown told reporters. “We’ve got to take every precaution necessary.”

