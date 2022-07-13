ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Berkeley High School student charged with sexually assaulting schoolmate

By Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Police have arrested a Berkeley High School student for allegedly sexually assaulting another schoolmate in May, city officials announced on Wednesday.

Officers responded to reports of a sexual assault at the school around 12:40 p.m. on May 20. Authorities said the alleged assault occurred on campus and during school hours. Both the victim and suspect, 15-year-old Ramey Warrant, are students at the school.

After an investigation, police arrested Warrant at his residence on June 15 and booked him into Juvenile Hall. The Alameda County District Attorney has charged Warrant, though officials did not specify what the charges are or when they were filed.

No other information was released. It's unclear if parents or other members of the school community were notified about the arrest prior to Wednesday's announcement.

KCBS Radio reached out to the City of Berkeley for more information and did not receive a reply prior to publication.

