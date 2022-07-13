ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Chicago, IN

Some details emerge in fatal shooting of 7-year-old boy in East Chicago, police still seeking more information

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323jyM_0gegNIGS00

EAST CHICAGO, IND. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) --East Chicago detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning that left a 7-year-old boy dead as he slept in his parents’ van.

There were two adults and four children in the van. The incident occurred just after 1:00 a.m.

The boys parents' were returning from seeing relatives in Chicago. Shots were fired from a red Dodge Charger.

The victim was in a back seat. Someone in the van reportedly returned fire.

The boy's parents stopped at a firehouse and got no answer and then went to a hospital where police saw the boy being carried from the van.

Inside, police found a gun and spent shell casings. There are cameras near the scene and Police are asking for help with the investigation.

"Anytime anybody's shot but when you got a baby...I mean a baby- a second-grader loses his life due to the negligence and I understand that the baby was in the back seat asleep," said Chicago anti-violence activist Andrew Holmes.

Holmes lost two family members to gun violence in the past.

"Thoughts, prayers and caring emoji’s on social media will not bring the shooter to justice," said East Chicago Police in a statement.

"We need witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and cooperate with our Detectives. We can’t allow these cowardly thugs to randomly open fire in our community with impunity."

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the boy's age. The boy was 7 years old, not 8.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Boy, 15, critical after shot multiple times on South Side

CHICAGO — A teenage boy was critically injured after he was shot multiple times on the city’s Far South Side. Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on the 1000 block of E. 73rd St. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The teen was standing on the sidewalk when someone in a red sedan […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
East Chicago, IN
East Chicago, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, woman found shot in the head inside Gold Coast home: police

CHICAGO - A man and woman were found shot in the head Monday afternoon in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood. Around 4:30 p.m., police say a 36-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were found unresponsive inside a home in the 200 block of East Ohio Street on the Near North Side. The...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

3 shot and killed, 11 others wounded in Chicago on Monday

Three people were killed and 11 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday. A man, 36, and a woman, 29, were found with gunshot wounds to the head about 4:30 p.m. in a condominium complex in Streeterville on the Near North Side. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 200 block of East Ohio Street. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died. A weapon was recovered at the scene. Preliminary details indicate the two had a domestic relationship, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Chicago woman is recovering after she was shot 6 times in I-57 road rage attack

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Chicago woman is recovering after she was shot six times on Saturday on Interstate 57 in Matteson in what police are calling a road rage incident. Aaliya Ivory admitted she cut off a man — who she said first cut her off — and vulgarities were exchanged before shots came in her back window. Ivory was hit twice in the back, once in the side, twice in the arm and once in the hand.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

17-year-old girl shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old was shot in Englewood Sunday night. Police said the teen was a passenger in a car in the 7300 block of South Union Avenue around 9:11 p.m. when she heard shots and felt pain. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#The Boys#Violent Crime#Ind#Dodge#East Chicago Police
CBS Chicago

Brother of Chicago police officer who died by suicide urges CPD to do more to help those in crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) – She was a dedicated Chicago police officer and loving mom who tragically took her own life earlier this month.Officer Patsy Swank was the first of three Chicago police officers lost to suicide in a little over two weeks. Her brother, Ryan Clancy told CBS 2's Megan Hickey he blames the culture at the Chicago Police Department and demanded change from the department's top brass.Clancy said regular 12-hour shifts and canceled days off didn't give his sister the time she needed to get help."She was exhausted," said Clancy. "She was out-worked, but the one thing that kept her...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police officers among 3 hurt in Logan Square crash

CHICAGO - Three people were hurt, including two Chicago police officers, in a crash Monday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood. Two officers were driving southbound around 1:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Western Avenue when their squad car was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Fullerton Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

20-Year-Old Charged With Killing Mother in Suburban Aurora: Police

A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after his mother was found dead in an apartment in suburban Aurora Friday morning, according to police. At about 8:30 a.m., police received a call from a man who reported that his brother, Abel Quinones-Herstad, had arrived home and had "done something bad to their mother."
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thelansingjournal.com

Domestic dispute leads to shots in South Holland

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL (July 16, 2022) — On July 16, 2022, at a gathering at Maicach Park, a domestic dispute arose among a man, his current girlfriend, and his former girlfriend. The man and his current girlfriend left the gathering, but then returned, and the man fired shots. An...
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
WBBM News Radio

UPDATE: Off-duty officer fatally shoots alleged gunman who opened fire at family reunion in South Holland

An off-duty Palos Hills police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly opened fire during a family reunion Saturday evening at a South Holland park. The officer, who was attending the gathering at Maicach Park in the south suburb, began shooting after seeing the alleged gunman fire multiple shots following an earlier domestic dispute at the party, a spokeswoman for the village said.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Respond to Shots Fired

On July 18, 2022, at 1:40 AM, Officers responded to the 300 block of North Broadway for shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers located a 32-year-old male in the 300 block of North Bluff who had been shot. Upon discovery of the shooting victim, Officers immediately began rendering first aid. The victim was transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers and evidence technicians conducted an extensive canvas of the area to gather information about the shooting.
JOLIET, IL
WNDU

Woman dies in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation after a woman died Sunday in an apparent shooting. Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy