John Edwards, driving the No. 25 BMW M Team RLL M4 GT3, ended up with the quickest time in the first practice at Lime Rock Park for Saturday’s GT-only FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Edwards was the fastest of the GTD PRO cars, while Robert Megennis was second overall and first in GTD in the No. 39 CarBahn with Peregrine Racing Lamborghini Huracán, less than a tenth of a second off Edwards.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO