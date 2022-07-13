Tarrant County has second monkeypox case

For the second time in three days, Tarrant County has a confirmed case of monkeypox.

Like the first case, the latest patient is an adult male.

Tarrant County Public Health says the man was exposed in the DFW area, and he had no travel history during the exposure period.

TCPH also received notification of a possible third case and is working to determine whether this person lives in Tarrant County.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram