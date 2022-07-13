ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County has second monkeypox case

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hZJp_0gegNDqp00

For the second time in three days, Tarrant County has a confirmed case of monkeypox.

Like the first case, the latest patient is an adult male.

Tarrant County Public Health says the man was exposed in the DFW area, and he had no travel history during the exposure period.

TCPH also received notification of a possible third case and is working to determine whether this person lives in Tarrant County.

Related
KRLD News Radio

Denton County trial could turnout to be super spreader event

In Denton County a trial this week could turn out to have been a super spreader. The online solicitation jury trial of Quincy Henry of McKinney took place in a Denton County Courtroom that was open. Among the spectators was Henry's mother. She spent much of the week coughing. It was only after Henry was convicted and the judge ordered him into custody that authorities learned that the mother had tested positive for COVID earlier in the week.
KRLD News Radio

Ask the Expert: Could I work for the FBI?

The great resignation has hit almost every industry you can think of…. even the FBI! On Ask The Expert, KRLD’s Kristin Diaz and David Rancken spoke with FBI Special Agent Patricia Ortiz about who qualifies for their hundreds of open positions.
KRLD News Radio

Dallas ISD parents surveyed on prospect of clear backpacks

Thursday is the last day for parents to submit a survey on whether or not they think the Dallas ISD should require backpacks to be clear. The district says clear backpacks are one of several measures suggested by its School Safety Task Force, which formed before the massacre in Uvalde. The district wanted to hear what parents had to say about the idea and published a survey online.
Reunion Tower follows ERCOT conservation requests, too

Reunion Tower in Dallas went dark twice this week when ERCOT issued conservation appeals, and as North Texas begins another stretch of triple-digit heat, the tower's management says it will do the same in the future. The National Weather Service says high temperatures are expected to return to 100 degrees and higher Saturday and remain there at least through the end of next week.
KRLD News Radio

Police search for missing Dallas-area NICU nurse

Dallas police are asking for help finding a woman missing since Thursday night. Friends and family of Roxane Reza say the Dallas nurse went out on a run, and didn't come home. The 23 year old is 5’2, 115 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing workout clothes and running shoes. Reza is a NICU nurse at Baylor Dallas. The last location her phone pinged was on the SoPac Trail in Dallas.
SPCA allowing adoptions again at one shelter in Dallas

The SPCA of Texas is reopening its Jan Reese-Jones Animal Care Center today for adoptions. Normal hours are 12:00 noon through 6:00 pm, seven days a week. That location and two other SPCA shelters in north Texas have been closed for several weeks because of an outbreak of canine distemper.
