ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Witness tampering at Jan. 6 hearing? Cheney raises prospect

By ERIC TUCKER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZrKwZ_0gegN4zX00
1 of 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the latest Jan. 6 hearing, already standing out for its notable moments, Rep. Liz Cheney saved the most startling for last.

In her closing remarks, the co-chair of the House investigating committee said the panel had learned that former President Donald Trump had recently tried to contact a witness whom “you have not yet seen in these hearings.”

The witness apparently recognized the caller ID, and did not answer the phone, instead contacting a lawyer, who then told the committee. The committee in turn referred the matter to the Justice Department.

Though much remains uncertain about the call, including its purpose and the intended recipient, the way it was described Tuesday raised the prospect that Trump or someone close to him was hoping to shape witness testimony in the ongoing congressional hearings into the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

While the committee has focused largely on compiling a historical record of the attack and Trump’s role in it, Cheney’s assertions about the former president’s phone call added another layer to the inquiry.

It was not the first time the committee has raised the possibility of witness tampering. Among its disclosures on that subject, last month the panel revealed that one witness had been contacted by someone it did not identify, reminding the person that they were perceived as “loyal” and would “do the right thing” at their deposition the next day.

The Justice Department declined to comment on Cheney’s disclosure, and it was not clear whether prosecutors who are tracking the hearings might follow up on the outreach to witnesses.

Even so, such contact is problematic given how easy it is for prosecutors to read nefarious intent into it, and can be illegal in instances when someone instructs a witness in any official proceeding to lie, to not cooperate or to otherwise hinder an investigation.

“From a legal perspective, I’m advising my client, ‘Don’t make a call, don’t tell someone to make a call, don’t do anything where there’s any appearance where you’re trying to influence a witness,’” said Michael Weinstein, a former Justice Department prosecutor and criminal defense attorney in New Jersey.

Witness tampering prosecutions are relatively rare and when pursued are hardly slam dunks, Weinstein said, with prosecutors and defense lawyers often diverging on the meaning and intent of particular language to a witness.

The federal statute even says that defendants charged with witness tampering can raise as an affirmative defense that their sole intention was to encourage or induce a witness to testify truthfully.

“It’s a very difficult case because unless someone is explicit — i.e. ‘Don’t Testify. If you testify, I’m going to kill you’ — there are a lot of nuances,” Weinstein said.

Instances cited by the Jan. 6 committee would appear to involve nuance. In one, a witness said they were told that “as long as I continue to be a team player, they know I’m on the right team. I’m doing the right thing. I’m protecting who I need to protect, you know, I’ll continue to stay in good graces in Trump World.”

The witness was reminded that Trump does read transcripts.

Another message described by the committee involved a witness who was contacted by a person purporting to pass along a message from someone “who wants me to let you know he’s thinking about you. He knows you’re loyal and you’re going to do the right thing when you go in for your deposition.”

None of the people were identified by the committee, but some media reports identified the person who got such a message as Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The principal statute governing witness tampering applies to federal proceedings, whether congressional, executive or judicial, and prosecutors must generally establish that the offender knowingly sought to influence, delay or prevent a witness’s testimony. A separate statute makes it a crime to intentionally obstruct a pending congressional proceeding.

That witnesses have described being contacted, or that Trump is said to have a keen interest in testimony or cooperation that could be damaging to him, is perhaps not surprising. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation documented numerous instances in which Trump or his associates made contact with people they feared could harm them.

Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone was indicted, then convicted, of witness tampering charges that accused him of urging a witness in a congressional investigation to do a “Frank Pentangeli” — a reference to a character in “The Godfather: Part II” who lies to lawmakers. Trump’s campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, also faced accusations that he sought to tamper with witness testimony.

In addition, Mueller’s report cites an account from Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, that Trump called him a few days after the FBI served search warrants on Cohen and told the attorney to “hang in there” and to “stay strong.” Friends of Trump told Cohen that the president loved him and had his back.

At the time, Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, was paying Cohen’s legal fees, but Cohen has said that stopped after he began discussing with family and friends that he was considering cooperating with Mueller’s investigation.

The Jan. 6 committee is also exploring payments and fees from Trump that have gone to people who have been asked to appear before the panel.

Trump’s sprawling fundraising operation paid at least $4.8 million for “legal expenses” to more than 30 different firms between February 2021 and May of this year, campaign finance disclosures show.

That includes a $50,000 payment to a law firm where one of Steve Bannon’s lawyers is a partner. Bannon, a former White House strategist and Trump ally, is facing trial next week on charges of defying the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena. His lawyer, M. Evan Corcoran, did not return an email seeking comment.

Separately, the committee has noted that Trump’s political action committee has made a $1 million charitable contribution to a foundation, the Conservative Partnership Institute, where Meadows is a senior partner. That contribution was made in July 2021, months before Meadows had halted his cooperation with the committee. A lawyer for Meadows declined to comment Wednesday.

The money was referenced last month by a committee investigator who alleged that large sums Trump raised from supporters to advance the lie that the election was stolen went to his PAC.

But proving that the payment to Meadows’ foundation was in any way improper or meant to influence his testimony would be a significant challenge, said Steven Lubet, a Northwestern University law professor.

“You’d have to prove it’s a corrupt motive and you’d have to prove that the intention is to hinder, delay, prevent or influence the testimony,” Lubet said. “And transferring the money doesn’t establish any of those requirements, so there’d have to be some additional proof that those things have happened.”

____

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Brian Slodysko in Washington contributed to this report.

___

For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege.

Comments / 538

Brian_63
2d ago

the Dems policies are running the country into the ground, and the radical liberals are spending their time going after Trump, for the 7th year.

Reply(63)
146
Tad Gauss
2d ago

Definitely!! Schiff did it during the impeachments, democRATS have done it through the Jan. 6th and both impeachments!! 🖕🏿💩🖕🏿. Jussie Smollett HUTCHISON, PROVED THAT!!! 🖕🏿

Reply(8)
108
Jennifer Ann Gillespie
2d ago

Have they stated the witness ‘s name and how would trump know who the witness was? And do you really think Trump called??? Just like he took the steering wheel in that car!?

Reply(15)
55
Related
CNN

How is Donald Trump reacting to January 6 hearings?

According to sources, former President Donald Trump is “always watching” the January 6 committee hearings. CNN’s Kristen Holmes reports how he is reacting to the hearings and the current state of his relationship with long time adviser, Roger Stone, since the January 6 attack.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Voices: The mystery of Liz Cheney’s missing January 6 witness — and what the DOJ should do next

The latest hearing by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot did not yield as many explosive revelations as the session with Cassidy Hutchinson two weeks ago. Nevertheless, the hearing did show that many far-right activists and commentators viewed Donald Trump’s tweet inviting his supporters to a “big protest” on 6 January – and promising them it “will be wild” – as a call to arms.Similarly, the hearing demonstrated that even after many of Trump’s advisers had told him he had exhausted his options, a gaggle of the president’s most extreme enablers – including Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witness Tampering#Fbi#Affirmative Defense#House#The Justice Department#Justice
Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
CNN

Why Liz Cheney is in a lot of trouble in Wyoming

Rep. Liz Cheney has become an unexpected hero for Democrats. She was one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump last year, has served as one of his most vocal critics in the GOP and is the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.
WYOMING STATE
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

994K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy