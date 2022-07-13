ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Employees of local ambulance company report paycheck issues

By Nadine Grimley
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Employees of a local ambulance company are fed up. They said their checks have been delayed and that this isn’t the first time it has happened.

WKBN received several anonymous phone calls and complaints about employees at MedStar not getting paid.

Several employees, who asked not to be named, said it’s not the first time that this has happened. They said they are frustrated.

“It’s not fair for us to go out there and put our lives on the line every day for them to not be paid for it,” said one MedStar employee.

All of the employees that WKBN spoke with said the same thing: they were supposed to receive their paychecks Friday, but as of Wednesday morning, there was still nothing in their bank accounts.

“We’re not even sure that the pay is even going to come this time,” said an employee.

They say this is the third pay period that they haven’t received their checks on time.

“The first time’s an accident. Second time’s a mistake. Third time’s a decision. They are choosing to do this, in my opinion,” an employee said.

MedStar CEO Troy Hass would only say that the ownership is aware and they’re working on it.

Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, weighed in on the issue calling for a quick resolution.

“I am deeply concerned to learn that local healthcare workers employed at MedStar in Warren have not received their paychecks that were due last Friday. These workers put their own lives on the line every day to keep us safe and healthy. I am calling on company leadership to resolve this issue immediately, deliver these workers the compensation they are owed, and take every step necessary to ensure this does not happen again,” Ryan said.

WKBN

WKBN

