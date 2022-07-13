ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan's top doctor shares the latest on COVID-19, including new transmissible variants

By Courtney Bennett
nbc25news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, Mich. - Michigan's top doctor, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says they are watching COVID-19...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 22

Popeye53
2d ago

Ramping up for reasons to mail in elections, they’ve got it figured out. Ballots don’t win elections…the counters do

Reply(1)
18
cayocosta
2d ago

What’s interesting is here in Florida the news agencies haven’t reported on covid in at least 18 months. Why is Michigan so obsessed by this flu? 🤡🙋‍♂️

Reply
6
SuzzzyQ
2d ago

They should be watching the border, if they really cared about our health

Reply(2)
27
nbc25news.com

#Covid
