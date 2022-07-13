Michigan's top doctor shares the latest on COVID-19, including new transmissible variants
FLINT, Mich. - Michigan's top doctor, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says they are watching COVID-19...nbc25news.com
FLINT, Mich. - Michigan's top doctor, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says they are watching COVID-19...nbc25news.com
Ramping up for reasons to mail in elections, they’ve got it figured out. Ballots don’t win elections…the counters do
What’s interesting is here in Florida the news agencies haven’t reported on covid in at least 18 months. Why is Michigan so obsessed by this flu? 🤡🙋♂️
They should be watching the border, if they really cared about our health
Comments / 22