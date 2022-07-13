ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Court records: Husband stabbed wife with kitchen knife

WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Holland-area man admitted to investigators that...

www.woodtv.com

Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Radio Host With Stage 4 Cancer Botched Her Murder-Suicide Attempt, Cops Say

Police revealed in court on Monday that they found former New Orleans radio host Sandra Jimerson unconscious from an overdose attempt earlier this month, and lying next to her dead ex-husband after shooting him then calling 911. Jimerson, 73, had a month left to live from Stage 4 cancer when she allegedly attempted the grisly murder-suicide on June 18. She was charged with second-degree murder and booked in jail Saturday, but police let her out Sunday on house arrest in the care of her lawyer and hospice doctors. In a suicide note Jimerson allegedly left, she blamed her doctors for not treating her tumors properly, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jimmie Jimerson, 75, dead but they were able to revive Sandra with naloxone. Although the couple had been divorced for almost a quarter-century, Jimmie usually stopped by Sandra’s house weekly to help care for her through her cancer diagnosis, his niece told NOLA.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Oxygen

Arizona Man Gets Life For Brutal 2017 Murder Of Kindergarten Teacher He'd Been Dating

An Arizona man convicted of murdering a beloved elementary school teacher has been sentenced to life in prison. Charlie Malzahn, 32, had been spared the death penalty in exchange for pleading guilty in June to the murder of Cathryn Gorospe, 44, according to the Associated Press. The pair had been dating for about a month when Gorospe disappeared on Oct. 6, 2017, shortly after she bonded the defendant out of jail for an unrelated crime, according to CBS News.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Colorado funeral home director pleads guilty to selling body parts

A Colorado funeral home operator pleaded guilty on Tuesday to mail fraud charges for selling body parts from corpses while giving clients fake ashes. Megan Hess, 45, who operated the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home, faces up to 20 years behind bars for the count of mail fraud. Prosecutors agreed to drop five additional counts of mail fraud and three counts of transporting hazardous material charges against her as part of the agreement, the Daily Sentinel reported.
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

Federal Prosecutor: Dentist Confessed to Wife's Safari Death

DENVER (AP) — A wealthy dentist killed his wife of 34 years with a shotgun blast at dawn on a remote African safari in 2016, collected nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds and later blurted out to his longtime lover that “I killed my f---g wife for you!,” a U.S. prosecutor told a jury in opening statements of the dentist’s murder trial Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
New York Post

Man busted in vicious NYC Chase Bank security guard stabbing, sources say

An Upper East Side man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge in the vicious stabbing of a Chase Bank security guard in Manhattan, police sources said. Jorge Santiago, 34, was collared by the NYPD warrant squad on Einstein Loop in the Bronx at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the sources said. Santiago was brought to the 19th Precinct, where he requested a lawyer when investigators began questioning him, the sources said. Santiago allegedly had two knives at the time of his arrest, but it was not immediately known if the weapons were the same used in the Friday attack, the sources...
MANHATTAN, NY

