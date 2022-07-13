ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Vietnam Veteran honored with proclamation

By John Blashke
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A big honor was bestowed on a local Vietnam veteran today. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Sgt. Patrick Matheny served in the army from 1964-67. The Harrison county native was in Vietnam where he served as a door gunner in a helicopter. After...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport native swims across the English Channel

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A former Bridgeport resident swam across the English Channel on Monday, July 11. Laura Goodwin has been competitive swimming since she was six years old, starting with the “Bridgeport Summer League Swim Team.” Since she was nine years old, Goodwin had always wanted to make the 21-mile swim. Britannica says that the […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Ellis family provides update on Sunset Ellis Drive-In, donations

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The owners of the Sunset Ellis Drive-In provided an update on projector issues from July 10. According to a Facebook post, an engineer traveled from Ohio to replace the bulb on the projector. While the owners are uncertain if this will be a permanent fix, the...
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

Glenville State First Lady Manchin passes away

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Glenville State University campus community is mourning the loss of First Lady Virginia “Gigi” Manchin. She passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 13. “My wife was a vibrant presence on campus and she loved doing things for our students,...
GLENVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, WV
Government
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
WDTV

Rhonda Lynn George Janice

Rhonda Lynn George Janice, 60, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on June 7, 1962, a daughter of Ronald George of Alabama and the late Nancy Surock George. She is survived by her best friend and life partner, Anthony “Tony” Lehosit; two daughters, Ashley Nicole Kennedy and her husband James of Clarksburg and Sara Renea Shirkey of Clarksburg; one son, Anthony Frank Lehosit, IV of Morgantown; four grandchildren, Zhane Shirkey, Phoenix Satterfield, Kimberly “Sage” Leary and Jaris Satterfield; one brother, Ronald George, II and his wife Debbie of Ohio, five sisters, Tammy Welling and her husband Boyd of Florida, Pamela Hurst and her husband Jack of Alabama, Lori Gray and her husband Doug of Bridgeport, Monica Scott and her husband Shane of Clarksburg and Stephanie Hunter and her husband Ryan of Pennsylvania; and several, nieces, great nieces and great nephews. Rhonda was a 1980 graduate of Bridgeport High School and was employed in the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office for over 18 years. In 1995 she began working at Raymon’s Restaurant and became co-owner of the restaurant with Tony in 2004. Rhonda cherished her grandchildren and loved to shop, turning bargain hunting into her favorite game. She was a member of the Horizon’s Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street on Sunday from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11:00 am with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. In keeping with her wishes, Rhonda will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Protect Morgantown protests downtown gun store

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Members of Protect Morgantown gathered outside the building that will house Big Daddy Guns, on Thursday. More than a dozen protesters lined the street in front of the store location to protest the opening of the gun store in the downtown area. Many of the protesters said that they did not want […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#Proclamation
WDTV

Mother-daughter duo help homeless man beaten by strangers

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the beating of a homeless man in Randolph County, strangers are now stepping up to help. Emily and Cindy Demo have a long history of helping people out. The mother-daughter duo has been giving support to people and organizations in Randolph county through various...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Amphitheatre renovations at Davis & Elkins set to begin

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Leaders from Davis & Elkins College and the Randolph County community are coming together to bring new life to the College’s outdoor Amphitheatre and expand usage possibilities for the structure. Officials said work will soon begin on what will be named the Citizens Bank of...
ELKINS, WV
WVNS

WV fallen deputy and volunteer fireman to receive medal of valor

CHARLESTON, WV — Tuesday, July 12, 2022, The West Virginia First Responder Honor Board met for the second time to add 2 more nominees for the Medal of Valor. The Board voted unanimously to include the names of fallen Nicholas County Deputy, Thomas Baker and fallen Gassaway Volunteer Firefighter, John Forbush, for consideration.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

How the West Virginia town of "Hundred" got its name

HUNDRED, W.Va.—There was a time in the 1850s, soon after completion of the B&O Railroad, when passengers would clamber to the car windows to catch a glimpse of "Old Hundred"—a marvel of a man who, even after his hundredth birthday, gardened, and labored, and worked his fields to the delight of passersby.
HUNDRED, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
WBOY 12 News

Glenville State’s first lady dies

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State University announced the passing of its First Lady Virginia “Gigi” Manchin. According to a release from the university, she died early Wednesday morning. “My wife was a vibrant presence on campus and she loved doing things for our students, faculty, staff,...
GLENVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

‘The Morris’ cuts ribbon on Glen Elk event venue

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A ribbon-cutting was held at The Morris, a new event space in the Glen Elk neighborhood in Clarksburg. The space can host weddings, bridal and baby showers, meetings and more in its three-story building. Old signs and decor decorate the space, many of which came...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Virginia Burkhammer

Virginia Burkhammer, 76, of Weston, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Jane Lew while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation. Virginia was born in Copley on January 27, 1946, a daughter of the late Raymond and Bessie Riffle Goldsmith. On October 6, 1962, she...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Baby born on 7/11 in parking lot of Shinnston 7-Eleven

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A baby boy was born in the 7-Eleven parking lot in Shinnston on 7/11. Waylon Bush was born just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday, weighing six pounds and eight ounces while being 19 inches long. Her fiancée was driving her to the hospital when they had...
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

Historic Carrolton Bridge getting renovation after fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - About 5 years ago a massive fire destroyed a historic bridge in Barbour county. The Carrolton Covered Bridge is the third oldest of 17 covered bridges in the state and now its getting a makeover. The Department of Highways is currently restoring the bridge that was...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

18 WV counties are in economic distress, ARC says

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Appalachian Regional Commission released the FY 2023 interactive map of county economic status and distressed areas in Appalachia. The classification system compares each county in the region to national averages to understand how counties are performing in areas such as unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rates.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Experts speak on fentanyl dangers following warnings from police

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier this week, we shared a warning from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office about fentanyl-laced money. The Sheriff’s Office said they just wanted to make the public aware about instances of this happening across the country. The post warns about fentanyl being folded up...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy