ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Deion Sanders, Nick Saban appear to put NIL beef behind them for Aflac ad

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtSyl_0gegLi5e00

Whatever ill will Deion Sanders had toward Nick Saban appears to have been cleared up.

The NFL Hall of Famer and Jackson State head coach posted a clip on Twitter of him and the Alabama head coach all smiles together as part of an Aflac commercial featuring the two of them.

“We’re in Los Angeles, California back on the Alac set with the G.O.A.T.,” Sanders says in the video.

“And the duck,” Saban replied.

“I was talking about you. So, you calling me a duck?” Sanders asked before both laugh and a title comes up on the screen that reads: “2 GOATS. 1 DUCK. NO BEEF.”

Sanders and Saban have filmed Aflac commercials together before, but this was the first time the two were together since Saban accused Sanders of paying  recruit Travis Hunter $1 million to play for him at Jackson State.

Sanders replied in an angry tweet, calling Saban’s statement a lie.

He also claimed to have refused a phone call from Saban, demanding an apology or discussion to be conducted publicly .

It all seems like it’s water under the bridge, now, though. Either that or the two were able to be professionals to put their differences aside temporarily in order to shoot an ad campaign for Aflac.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Injury News

Fans of ESPN's First Take quickly noticed that Stephen A. Smith has been absent from the show this week. On Thursday, he explained why. It turns out Smith suffered injuries to his bicep and rotator cuff. As a result, he must take time off to recover. "Appreciate the love I’ve...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
California State
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Nick Saban
Yardbarker

Jay Williams Says It's No Big Deal That Ja Morant Thinks He Could Cook Michael Jordan: "I Know It's 'Black Jesus'... MJ Has Lost At Things Before."

Ja Morant is one of the most explosive athletes in today's NBA, a prolific scorer, and a budding superstar in the league. While most fans can't help but love Ja's game, a number of them have taken issue at times with the things he says. One such comment that he made involves Michael Jordan, with Morant saying he would have 'cooked' Jordan.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aflac#Nil#Beef#American Football#Jackson State#G O A T
Audacy

Phil Mickelson snaps at reporter after questions about LIV Golf: 'Let it go, dude'

Golf legend Phil Mickelson continues to face scrutiny over his decision to leave the PGA Tour in favor of the recently formed breakaway league, LIV Golf. Speaking with reporters after Thursday's opening round of The Open Championship at St. Andrew's, Mickelson was asked roughly twice as many questions about LIV Golf than the Open, according to Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing.
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy