Put N.J.’s municipal ‘boat check’ enablers behind bars | Letters

By Letters to the Editor
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Much more than a one-day, front-page headline (“Towns still awash in ‘boat checks,’ study finds,” July 8) needs to come of the revelation that local governments are flouting state laws prohibiting massive payouts to departing employees based on unused sick and vacation time. These laws have been in place for over...

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
New Jersey Monitor

Changes coming to jury selection in New Jersey

The next time you’re selected as a juror in New Jersey, expect more questions, new videos on implicit bias, and maybe even more money. In an effort to reduce bias in jury selection and expand the pool of prospective jurors, the state Supreme Court is adopting 25 changes to the selection process, the court announced Wednesday.
The Associated Press

Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities across the country reported new Russian missile strikes and shelling Saturday that killed at least 16 more civilians, deaths that came after Russia’s top military announced it was stepping up its onslaught against its neighbor. The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gave “instructions to further intensify the actions of units in all operational areas, in order to exclude the possibility of the Kyiv regime launching massive rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of settlements in Donbas and other regions.” The new Russian attacks hit areas in the north, the east and the south of Ukraine. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has seen especially severe bombardments in recent days, with Ukrainian officials and local commanders voicing fears that a second full-scale Russian assault on the northern city may be looming. At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured Saturday in a pre-dawn Russian rocket strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Chuhuiv, which is close to Kharkiv and only 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the Russian border, a regional police chief said.
