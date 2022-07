Jersey City resident Mariel Acevedo has always had a passion for plants. Mariel grew her collection and learned more about different kinds of plants for much of her life and made a ‘pandemic pivot’ to launch her plant business, Leila’s Plants. This month, Leila’s Plants will grow from a pop-up to a brick-and-mortar location at 351 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Jersey City — and the official grand opening + ribbon cutting will be held on July 13th at 1:30PM. The shop is located in a converted shipping container as part of an entrepreneurship incubator program supported by the City of Jersey City. The Hoboken Girl spoke with Mariel about her business. Read on to learn more about her inspiring story and to plan a visit to this innovative shop.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO