Oshkosh, WI

Powerboat operator in Fox River crash no longer in custody after first court appearance

By Jason Zimmerman
WBAY Green Bay
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The man arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash on the Fox River last weekend is no longer in custody after his first court appearance Wednesday. As Action 2 News first reported Tuesday night, police identified 52-year-old Jason Lindemann of Oshkosh as the owner and operator of...

www.wbay.com

