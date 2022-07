SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating suspected shoplifters. According to a post from the department’s Facebook page, three subjects pictured below were captured on security footage entering a gas station and using a car wash. They are wanted for questioning regarding incidents ranging from Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card, Theft of Property and Shoplifting.

SPRINGDALE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO