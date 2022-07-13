ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the prospects who will be at the Draft

MLB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine of the top-ranked prospects in this year's class will on-site when the Draft gets underway Sunday at 7 p.m. ET in at Xbox Plaza at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The three-day, 20-round Draft is part of the festivities for MLB's All-Star Week, with all of Sunday's picks slated for...

MLB

Best Draft prospects at each position

We broke them down by tools. We broke them down by state. Now, what would it look like if we had all of the best talents on the same field?. Let’s look at the best 2022 Draft prospects at each position. The first team is relatively balanced with six high-school names (including both pitchers) and four from the college ranks. The top seven prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 250 ranking are included below, with No. 8 Cam Collier relegated to the second team because of the presence of No. 7 Jacob Berry at the hot corner.
MLB
MLB

Mock draft: MLB Pipeline's final predictions

This is it, folks, our last official mock drafts before we finally get to hear who the Orioles take No. 1 overall Sunday. Throughout the Draft season, we’ve been alternating weeks with our first-round projections. Now we’re putting them together for all of you to compare side by side.
MLB
MLB

Romano gets first All-Star nod after winding journey

TORONTO -- Another day, another All-Star for the Blue Jays, as Jordan Romano has been named to the Midsummer Classic as a replacement. The Canadian closer picked up his 20th save in Sunday's 4-2 win, taking the American League lead into the All-Star break to go with a 2.65 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 34 innings. This is Romano’s first All-Star Game, but the 29-year-old has spent the past three seasons as one of baseball’s most consistent back-end arms.
MLB
MLB

Liam Hendriks added to AL All-Star team

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been added to the American League All-Star Team, joining teammate Tim Anderson at the 2022 Midsummer Classic to be played on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Hendriks, 33, is 1-2 with a 2.35 ERA (8 ER/30.2 IP), 45 strikeouts (13.21),...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Hendriks, Romano named AL All-Stars; Devin Williams on NL squad

Major League Baseball on Sunday announced three roster replacements for the 2022 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. In the American League, Chicago White Sox reliever ﻿Liam Hendriks﻿ and Toronto Blue Jays reliever ﻿Jordan Romano﻿ have replaced Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees and Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros, who will both be inactive at the Midsummer Classic. Hendriks, a selection of MLB, is now an All-Star for the third time in his career following selections in 2019 and 2021. Romano, also a selection of MLB, is an All-Star for the first time in his career. Hendriks, a two-time Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year, joins White Sox teammate Tim Anderson on the AL roster, while Romano will come to Los Angeles alongside his Blue Jays teammates Santiago Espinal, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk, Alek Manoah and George Springer.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

How each team's prospects fared in Futures Game

Baseball's future stars took the field Saturday at Dodger Stadium and in their biggest showcase of the year, they put on a performance fit for Hollywood. Behind a handful of dominant pitching performances and three home runs -- including one by Larry Doby MVP Award winner Shea Langeliers -- the American League defeated the National League 6-4 in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.
MLB
MLB

With No. 2 pick the D-backs could draft ...

This story was excerpted from Steve Gilbert's D-backs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Josh VanMeter's home run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Oct. 3 gave the D-backs a season-ending, walk-off win over the Rockies and kept them from matching the worst record in franchise history.
MLB
MLB

Langeliers' power, arm earn him Futures Game MVP honors

LOS ANGELES -- Shea Langeliers spent plenty of time behind the plate catching Jared Shuster, his batterymate with the Double-A Mississippi Braves last season. So when Langeliers, now in the A's system, stepped up to face the left-hander in the fourth inning of Saturday’s SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium, he had an idea of what was coming.
OAKLAND, CA
MLB

Guardians' Draft strategy: 'We take the best available player'

This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. OK, maybe Cleveland won’t take 19 pitchers like it did in last year’s MLB Draft, but it’s not off the table.
BASEBALL
MLB

Pair of rookies out to cement spots on A's roster

HOUSTON -- Once seen as a promising prospect of the 2014 international signing class with a future in the Yankees’ organization, Dermis Garcia ended up making his MLB debut for the A’s eight years later. The raves for Garcia were at an all-time high in 2014, as he...
MLB
MLB

Reds-Cards postponed; to be made up as split DH on 9/17

Sunday's Reds-Cardinals game at Busch Stadium has been postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1:15 p.m. ET/12: 15 p.m. CT and 7:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. CT. Tickets for the July 17 homestand finale will be valid for the rescheduled 12:15...
MLB
MLB

How Mets' mentality is keeping them atop NL East

There are other records in baseball better than the one the Mets have, one of them across town with the Yankees and another in Houston and another in Los Angeles, where the All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday night. But by now we know something about the Mets, who have a chance to get to 25 games over .500 on Sunday against the Cubs. We know who they are because they keep showing us exactly who they are.
MLB
MLB

Pivetta stung by 'lack of command' vs. Yankees

NEW YORK -- The Red Sox have to be concerned about Nick Pivetta. For the third consecutive start, the right-hander was hit hard as the Red Sox were pounded by the rival Yankees, 14-1, at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night. Pivetta lasted 4 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs on...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Meyer shows off cool head, 'electric stuff' in debut

MIAMI -- Marlins right-hander Max Meyer is a cool customer. Teammates, coaches and opponents alike describe him as even-keeled and unrattled. But even Miami’s No. 2 prospect (MLB Pipeline’s No. 21 overall prospect) felt a little jittery making the long walk from the bullpen to the mound for his highly anticipated Major League debut on Saturday afternoon. That’s when he remembered to tune everything out except for himself, catcher Jacob Stallings and the batter.
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Futures Game a confidence validator for Volpe

LOS ANGELES -- Anthony Volpe attended his first Futures Game eight years ago at Target Field, part of an All-Star trip with his father to watch Derek Jeter play in his final Midsummer Classic. Little did Volpe know that he would potentially be following in the footsteps of his favorite...
MLB
MLB

Álvarez readies for The Show, eyes continued improvement

LOS ANGELES -- Francisco Álvarez is hesitant to talk about what his future might hold. He understands that the timing of his big league debut isn’t entirely in his hands. But despite having just eight games under his belt with Triple-A Syracuse, Álvarez, MLB's No. 2 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, feels like he’s prepared to handle everything that comes with being a Major Leaguer.
MLB
MLB

The coolest moments of the 2022 Futures Game

Every year, the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game gives us some memorable moments from the game’s brightest Minor League talents. These were some of the best from this year's game, a 6-4 American League victory over the National League on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The prospect showcase will be rebroadcast on MLB Network at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Cronenworth's turnaround lands him on NL All-Star squad

SAN DIEGO -- Two months ago, Jake Cronenworth was a .205 hitter, struggling to regain the form that made him one of the best second basemen in baseball across his first two seasons. Now, he's a two-time All-Star. Cronenworth was rewarded for his remarkable turnaround on Saturday, when he was...
SAN DIEGO, CA

