These are the prospects who will be at the Draft

Major League Baseball on Sunday announced three roster replacements for the 2022 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. In the American League, Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks and Toronto Blue Jays reliever Jordan Romano have replaced Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees and Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros, who will both be inactive at the Midsummer Classic. Hendriks, a selection of MLB, is now an All-Star for the third time in his career following selections in 2019 and 2021. Romano, also a selection of MLB, is an All-Star for the first time in his career. Hendriks, a two-time Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year, joins White Sox teammate Tim Anderson on the AL roster, while Romano will come to Los Angeles alongside his Blue Jays teammates Santiago Espinal, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk, Alek Manoah and George Springer.
Comments / 0