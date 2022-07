LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Association of Community Ministries is asking for the community to help with its utility assistance program. Clare Wallace, Executive Director of South Louisville Community Ministries, said the annual fund, which usually lasts from January through December, was depleted by June. Wallace said it is likely due to inflation and the pandemic’s long-term effects. They’re hoping to raise more money to help people throughout the remainder of the year.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO