JACKSONVILLE BEACH PIER WED AFTERNOON UPDATE

Jacksonville, Fl — The afternoon storms will fire up yet again today. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the most widespread, strongest storms will be more inland, but that doesn’t mean the beaches are off the hook. Still, most of the rain, lightning, and storms should be near and west of I-95.
Jacksonville, Fl — Today is going to be the hottest, driest day of the work week with only some isolated afternoon storms. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says temperatures today will be in the mid-90s with feel-like temps 105+. Only an isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon but, overall, most spots will be dry.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular restaurant near St. Johns Town Center is back open after it was shut down for sewage issues. The inspector’s report says wastewater was coming out of the drain in the middle of the cook line in the kitchen at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, and sewage/wastewater was backing up through floor drains.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before making weekend plans to dine out, check out this week's Original Restaurant Report. Action News Jax's Ben Becker reports what inspectors discovered at some of your favorite places to eat. Becker's first stop was BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse at River City Marketplace.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A locally owned restaurant that many in Orange Park call a staple in the community, is closing its doors this weekend. Dee’s Music Bar and Grill have been open for six years, but the owner says the economy and family health issues are the main reasons for its closing.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning in the Lakeshore area. STORY: Restaurant Report: BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse at River City Marketplace temporarily closed. Officers report that at around 6:20 a.m., a SUV carrying the driver and a passenger...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is out $58,000 that they paid to an interior designer to outfit their home, but they say they have nothing to show for it. "I was just too trustworthy, and I am upset with myself for being too trustworthy," said Carol Welden. She...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When it's pouring down rain, it is not the Butcher Pen Creek that's sneaking into Valerie Schenker's home. The creek is in the backyard area. Instead, the culprit makes it way in through the front and into her bedroom. The Jacksonville renter at the Cove at...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL – Longtime college football assistant Apollo Wright will get his first shake in high school football following his arrival as the new head coach at Fernandina Beach (FL). The 46-year-old Wright comes with a lengthy resume in the game, including 22 years of assistant coaching ...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 25-year-old Jacksonville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on Interstate 95 near the Interstate 295 interchange at the south end of Duval County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on I-95 from...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Port Authority Talleyrand Marine Terminal helped bring home a historic World War II tug boat Thursday. The tug boat was donated to the DeLand Historic Trust by private donors. The Trust plans to use it as a national monument in Central Flordia dedicated to the crews and builders of U.S. Army harbor tugs.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville experienced a significant dip in its violent crime numbers last year, but hopes that the drop might be a chance to trend in the right direction are dwindling midway through 2022. Checking in on the homicide data from the first six months of the year,...
Fried chicken is a Southern staple, and in Jacksonville there’s no shortage of restaurants making juicy and crispy fried chicken. In fact, locals will drive across the city to get their hands on their favorite fried chicken and all the fixin's. Many of the places on the list have been around for decades, while some newer joints are popping up in trendy Duval neighborhoods. These are the eight best fried chicken restaurants in Jacksonville.
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – One person was found dead after a vehicle crashed into a retention pond Wednesday night in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was on State Road 23 near the Plantation Oaks Drive overpass. FHP said there were no roadblocks, but that drivers should use caution in the area.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A story of family putting their lives on hold to find their lost loved one has come to a tragic end. Human remains found during a search party for Jacksonville father John McNamee, who...
A house designed to look exactly like a medieval castle is now for sale in Florida. Located just north of Jacksonville at 45500 Stratton Rd., in Callahan, the castle house was built in 2008 by developer Mark Drury, and has just about everything a royal court could ask for. The...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a missing 80-year-old was found dead inside his home Thursday evening after a search. Police say Ferdinand D. Holford, 80, was reported missing by a friend this week. The incident report released by JSO said Holford was found in the...
JACKSONVILE, Fla. — An update to a story that we brought to you two days ago:. Residents who live on Fort Caroline Lakes Drive have gone months without receiving their mail. They tell us a waste recycling truck hit their mailbox and it was never repaired. Residents in the...
