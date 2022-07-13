ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choctaw County, MS

Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant held July 13

By Malaysia McCoy
 2 days ago

CHOCTAW, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The 72nd annual Choctaw Indian Fair kicks off on Wednesday with the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant.

The pageant will be held at the main stage at 7:00 p.m.

13 competing to become 67th Choctaw Indian Princess

As tradition, the newly crowned 2022-2023 Choctaw Indian Princess will serve as an ambassador for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Other than crowning the new princess, other awards will be presented to contestants including Miss Congeniality, Miss Photogenic, as well as First and Second Alternate.

Thirteen contestants will compete in Wednesday night’s pageant.

Ladania Crosby, the 2021-2022 Choctaw Indian Princess, had a farewell visit on Wednesday before she passes on the crown.

Crosby said she has had a wonderful experience during her time as the 2021-2022 Choctaw Indian Princess and is excited about Wednesday’s pageant.

For more information on the Choctaw Indian Fair’s schedule of events and ticket prices, click here .

