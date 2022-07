CHICAGO - A brother and sister were arrested Thursday for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman last month at a gas station in west suburban Oak Park. Kenneth Elliott, 21, of North Austin, and his 17-year-old sister Adrianna Vanzant, of Humboldt Park, were charged with the June 22 first degree murder of Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe, police said. Vanzant has been charged as an adult due to the nature of the crime.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO