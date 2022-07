ODESSA, Texas - A Texas couple was arrested this week after officers found a dead eight-month-old baby in their apartment, police said. The Odessa Police Department revealed the gruesome details in an arrest affidavit, saying the infant had heavy bruising and swelling to the left side of his face and head. There were also multiple, smaller bruises along the top of the dead baby’s cranium, police said.

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO