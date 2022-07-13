ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NHL Free Agency: Bruins, still waiting on David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron, make five depth signings

By Matt Vautour
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Day one of NHL free agency came and went with the Bruins’ two biggest priority signings — Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — still unsigned. But the Bruins did make a series of moves in hopes of adding depth and perhaps uncovering a player who’ll flourish with a chance of scenery....

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Lazar becomes first Bruins 2022 free agent to sign with new team

Curtis Lazar became the first Boston Bruins free agent of the 2022 NHL offseason to officially sign a contract on Wednesday. The British Columbia native is headed home. Lazar signed a three-year, $1 million AAV contract with the Vancouver Canucks. As a childhood fan of the Canucks, Lazar is probably...
NHL
NHL

Haula Acquired from Boston | RELEASE

The Devils send forward Pavel Zacha to Bruins in the trade. The New Jersey Devils today acquired forward Erik Haula via trade from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Pavel Zacha. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Haula, 31, joins the Devils after spending...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins reportedly sign A.J. Greer

BOSTON -- Shortly after trading for one player from the 2015 NHL Draft, the Bruins have signed another. Boston has reportedly signed winger A.J. to a two-year deal.That comes according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports, who is reporting the deal with worth $750,000 for the 2022-23 season and $775,000 for the 2023-24 season.Greer will likely spend the bulk of his time with the Providence Bruins in the AHL. A second-round pick by the Colorado Avalanche in 2015, Greer has played in just 42 games at the NHL level since being drafted. He's scored two goals and tallied six assists...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Don Sweeney shares update on Patrice Bergeron contract discussions

One day into NHL free agency, Patrice Bergeron's future with the Boston Bruins remains up in the air. The 36-year-old B's captain, who's an unrestricted free agent this summer, is expected to rejoin the team for the 2022-23 campaign. However, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters Wednesday the organization is still waiting on Bergeron to make a decision.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Washington, MA
NHL

Red Wings sign Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff

Czarnik, 29, spent time with the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center had five points in 11 games with the Islanders, along with two assists in six appearances for the Kraken. He also suited up in 38 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season and posted 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes, in addition to 10 points (3-7-10) and a plus-three rating in six Calder Cup Playoff games. Czarnik was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015 and has played in parts of six seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders and Kraken, recording 45 points (15-30-45) and 20 penalty minutes in 142 games since 2016-17. He also picked up 225 points (81-144-225), a plus-27 rating and 86 penalty minutes in 227 AHL games with Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat and Bridgeport. Czarnik led all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and represented Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Bruins sign A.J. Greer to two-year contract in free agency

The Boston Bruins have added another player from the 2015 NHL Draft. A short while after acquiring Pavel Zacha (No. 6 overall pick in 2015) in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, TVA Sports' Renaud Lavoie reported the Bruins have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent forward A.J. Greer. The team later announced Greer's contract is a one-way deal with a $762,500 salary cap hit at the NHL level.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Bruins Sign Five Players On Opening Day Of Free Agency

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 13, that the team has made the following transactions: signed forward A.J. Greer to a two-year, one-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Dan Renouf to a two-year, two-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Connor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; signed goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; and signed forward Vinni Lettieri to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What Haula learned from Bergeron, Hall ahead of move to NJ

On Wednesday, the Boston Bruins traded Erik Haula to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Pavel Zacha. In his first press conference as a Devil, Haula explained how he found out about the trade. "Don Sweeney had been trying to call me, but my friend just opened his phone...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinni Lettieri
Person
Connor Carrick
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Dan Renouf
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from first day of NHL free agency

Cue the “dust settling” metaphor as the first day of 2022 NHL free agency nears its end. Not that we can say the dust has truly settled, of course. The biggest fish in the UFA pond, Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri, have yet to be hooked. We have...
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers Inquired About Blockbuster Deal With Blackhawks

Until he’s ultimately no longer a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, there will be questions surrounding the status of Patrick Kane in Chicago. As that team tears down its roster and quickly descends into despair that is being a frequent lottery team, how players like Kane and Jonathan Toews react to so much losing will be a fascinating story to watch.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

After being bought out by Flyers, Lindblom finds new home

A day after having his contract bought out by the Flyers, Oskar Lindblom signed a two-year deal with the Sharks. The contract has a $2.5 million average annual value, according to a report by The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. "Oskar is a proven forward who can provide offensive upside in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings

The Detroit Red Wings have had a busy start to free agency, bringing in a handful of key players to help them get back into the playoffs. Among the big additions to Detroit’s roster on Day 1 of free agency include David Perron, Dominik Kubalik, and Ben Chiarot. It’s a two years deal for David […] The post Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Nhl Free Agency#Ahl#Avalanche#Th
FOX Sports

Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris...
RALEIGH, NC
theScore

Kraken bring in Jones, Schultz

The Seattle Kraken brought in goaltender Martin Jones and defenseman Justin Schultz, the team announced Wednesday. Schultz agreed to a two-year pact with an average annual value of $3 million, while Jones signed a one-year contract worth $2 million. Jones guarded the crease for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2021-22. He...
SEATTLE, WA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
78K+
Followers
58K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy