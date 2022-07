Come fall, downtown Farmington will go from having zero independent coffee shops to three independent coffee shops, transforming downtown into a coffee destination, where visitors to the northwest suburb can reliably find a cup of good, locally-roasted coffee. And while the purveyors of the soon-to-open cafés — Apothecary, Blue Hat, and Ground Control — could view each other as competitors, the entrepreneurs behind the businesses have a refreshing take on their like-minded neighbors: Three coffee shops opening within months of each other isn’t a threat to one’s own business, but an opportunity.

