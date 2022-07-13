ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday night is the brightest full moon of the year

By Matt Gray
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
Aaron Chown

SPOKANE, Wash.– If the night sky doesn’t seem so dark tonight, there’s a good reason. The July full moon on the night of the 13th will be the brightest of the year.

This is the third of four supermoons in a row in 2022. A supermoon is when the moon’s orbit is at its closest point to earth, called the perigee. July’s version however will be the closest of them all.

During a supermoon, our closest celestial neighbor can appear as much as 30% brighter and 14% bigger, according to space.com. To the naked eye, it won’t quite match the hype that supermoons have enjoyed over the last decade. The term supermoon didn’t trend on the internet until 2011 but is now a regular staple of our skywatching calendar.

The July full moon is usually known as the Buck Moon, but is also called the Hay Moon or the Thunder Moon (our weather team’s personal favorite).

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
