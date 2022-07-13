State of Emergency As Floods Hit SW Va.

Buchanan, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) has declared a State of Emergency following flooding in Buchanan County. As of press time, roughly 40 people were unaccounted for, although that number is expected to change. As many as 100 structures may also have been impacted.

VDEM has issued a statement saying areas have been cut off because of the flooding. In some places, there is no power, no land lines, and no cell service.

Buchanan County also suffered flooding in the Hurley area back in September. One woman was killed.