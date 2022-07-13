ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

State of Emergency As Floods Hit SW Va.

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLvbR_0gegHNtL00

Buchanan, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) has declared a State of Emergency following flooding in Buchanan County. As of press time, roughly 40 people were unaccounted for, although that number is expected to change. As many as 100 structures may also have been impacted.

VDEM has issued a statement saying areas have been cut off because of the flooding. In some places, there is no power, no land lines, and no cell service.

Buchanan County also suffered flooding in the Hurley area back in September. One woman was killed.

Comments / 0

Related
wfirnews.com

Damage assessment begins today in hard-hit, flood-prone county

Assessment teams head out today across a hard-hit area of Buchanan County to determine full scope of damage from this week’s devastating floods. The assessment will count the number of structures damaged or washed away and come up with a total dollar loss. As WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, officials say the work covers a wide geographic area and will take considerable time to complete:
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Youngkin declares state of emergency for Buchanan County flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in response to flooding in Southwest Virginia. The state of emergency will allow the state to mobilize resources and deploy people and equipment to assist in recovery efforts. “We are deeply saddened to learn that another flood has impacted a community still […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

More than 40 people were unaccounted for, Virginia state of emergency declared in response to severe flooding event

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in the state to help assist in providing resources for response and recovery efforts due to the impacts of heavy rainfall and severe flooding in the southwest region. According to Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Eric Breeding, around 40 people are missing as a result of the flooding.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buchanan County, VA
Government
County
Buchanan County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Hurley, VA
WJHL

GALLERY: Buchanan County flood damage

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Flooding that began late Tuesday night in Buchanan County caused damage to vehicles, structures and more. A drone video taken by a viewer captures the aftermath from above. (Courtesy: Billy Bowling) Temporary flood shelters have also been set up around the area. Emergency responders command post: Check WJHL.com for the […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wcluradio.com

Severe storms in West Virginia result in heavy flooding, leaving approximately 40 people unaccounted for

Officials said on Thursday that over 40 people are unaccounted for and more than 100 homes have been damaged or destroyed due to severe flooding throughout Western Virginia on Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said that beginning on Tuesday through early Wednesday morning, torrential rain caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, Virginia, as well as widespread power outages and damages to roads and homes.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency
pcpatriot.com

Flooding wreaks havoc in Buchanan County

Virginia State Police Aviation took these photos of the Pilgrims Knob Community earlier today. VSP Swift Water Rescue Teams, Aviation Unit, and area troopers and special agents have all responded to Buchanan County to assist the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Department of Emergency Management with responding to calls for service, rescue missions, traffic control, detours, etc. related to the severe flooding. Some area first responders have also traveled to the area to assist. News reports say one inch of rain fell in this area in only 15 minutes Tuesday.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Widespread flooding reported in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Emergency officials in Buchanan County said heavy rainfall Tuesday evening led to widespread flooding in multiple parts of the county. Twin Valley Elementary School is being opened as a shelter. StormTrack 5 rainfall estimates show some communities received nearly seven inches of rain. There...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WJHL

Food City CEO weighs in on Buchanan County flooding fundraiser

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After flooding lifted homes from their foundations and upended the lives of hundreds in Buchanan County, Food City, United Way, News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities have teamed up to raise money for those affected. News Channel 11’s Josh Smith spoke with Steve Smith, president and CEO of Food City, who […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WVNS

McDowell County residents cut off from the community

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — For most of the past week, countless people across McDowell County spent their days repairing their homes and communities and gathering necessary resources. But there are those who lost their connection to the county for a short time. A handful of families live in Sandy Huff, just outside of Iaeger […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Bandy community cleans up after flood damage

BANDY, Va. (WVVA) - In the small community of Bandy, Virginia; residents got a rude awakening Tuesday night after water from a nearby stream got to dangerous levels. Something life long residents say they’ve never seen in the area before. “It’s flooded and come across the road here but...
BANDY, VA
wymt.com

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responding to reports of flooding throughout Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is responding to multiple flooding reports throughout Buchanan County. Chief Deputy Eric Breeding said in press release that the concentration of the flooding is in the Dismal River road area that encompasses Dismal River, Patterson, Hale Creek, Pilgrims Knob, Whitewood and the Jewell Valley area. Breeding says roads in these areas are closed to everyone except rescue personnel.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
700
Followers
566
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy