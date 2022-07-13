ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin police release name of cyclist after fatal crash involving deputy

By Stacie Strader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTg25_0gegGXwE00
East 32nd near Finley Ave, Joplin, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin police say a man riding a motorized bicycle in a crash involving a Newton County deputy has died.

The Joplin Police Department today stated that 44-year-old Ryan D. Hunnell of Joplin died at 3:33 pm on Sunday at Freeman West Hospital. Authorities have notified his next of kin.

The crash happened on July 7, 2022, around 2:02 am. The Joplin Police Department Major Crash Team is still investigating.

On the scene, Sgt. Thomas Bowin told JLNews on KOAM that a “motorized bicycle” and a Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy Tahoe collided. They were both going east on E. 32nd Street near S. Finley.

“On July 7, 2022, at approximately 2:02AM, a Newton County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle operated by a deputy struck a bicyclist while traveling eastbound on East 32nd Street in Joplin.

EMS took Hunnell to the hospital where authorities say he was listed in serious condition.” – Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings on July 7

>>> Read the Previous Article: Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigate crash involving Newton Co. Sheriff Deputy

