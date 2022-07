GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center revealed details of two massive projects coming to its campus. GSC staff and Board of Directors are thrilled to unveil the Expedition Rainforest: Greensboro Biodome and The Aquatic Rehabilitation and Care Complex. Both of these additions will help bring more people to the site, according to GSC officials. They said their goal is to attract 750,000 guests and bring in $100 million annually.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO