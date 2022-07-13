ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IL

Limbs, leaves in new pickup deal

By Editorials
madisoncountyjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON — A new bulk waste contract covering limbs, vegetation and organic debris with more specific household pickup has been announced here. The new contract with Waste Management began the week of July 12. “The new bulk waste pickup is limited to limbs, vegetation...

madisoncountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Telegraph

County gears up to help steelworkers

WOOD RIVER - In the two weeks since US Steel announced its plans to cease operations in Granite City, Madison County officials are looking at how the closure will impact its workforce and communities. "We may not know everything that is happening just yet," Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. "But what we do know is this closure will be a loss for Madison County. The impact this will have on the workforce, their families and local communities will be felt throughout the Metro East." On June 28, U.S. Steel announced its plans to sell and repurpose the blast furnaces at its Granite City Works facility. The company signed a non-binding letter of intent with SunCoke Energy Inc., a raw material processing and handling company, to acquire the two blast furnaces and construct a new 2-million ton facility to produce pig iron.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Razed right: Alton building comes down

ALTON — An unsafe building was razed Friday at 619 E. Broadway in Alton, but not everyone was happy to see it go. As workers from Stutz Excavating carefully removed bricks, first by hand and later with heavy equipment, a former resident watched and remembered growing up there. Donna...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

County eyes $200K parking lot plan

EDWARDSVILLE – Nearly $200,000 in parking lot improvements to Madison County's Wood River Facility are planned by the Buildings & Facilities Management Committee despite talk of either leaving or demolishing the building. At this week's meeting, the committee approved a $195,710 contract with Byrne and Jones Construction to replace...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

City of Edwardsville's Land Purchase Expands Terry Park

EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville has purchased 2.2 acres of land adjacent to Terry Park, which is located near Grand and Terry avenues, and is part of the City’s commitment to protect and preserve green space. The two lots were acquired using Community Redevelopment funds. The wooded...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Madison, IL
KMOV

Weeds, bushes sprout from roof of closed downtown hotel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bushes and weeds can be seen sprouting from the roof of the vacant Millennium Hotel. The once-bustling 28-story hotel that hosted hundreds of area high school proms and other events closed in 2014. The building has been deteriorating ever since. In October 2021, a chunk of the building was falling off and blowing in the wind. The city cited its then owners, who were based in Texas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
madisoncountyjournal.com

Madison mom: ‘Bottom fell out’ and they needed help

A Madison mother raising three children said “the bottom fell out” last summer and she turned to a church for assistance. “They were just so helpful and accepting and supportive,” said the woman who asked to remain anonymous for this story. “But the main thing was the acceptance.”
thebengilpost.com

Residents seek water quality answers from Gillespie City Council

With upward of 60 residents crowded into the Gillespie Civic Center, city officials tried to allay concerns over the city’s water supply and warned that correcting the issues will take time. The hour-long confrontation took place during the regular meeting of the city council on Monday night. Residents complained...
GILLESPIE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#Limb#Urban Construction
The Telegraph

License not renewed for Granite City mobile home park

EDWARDSVILLE - Annual licenses for six of seven Madison County mobile home parks were approved at Monday's Public Safety Committee meeting. The license for Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home Park, located in the 3100 block of W. Chain of Rocks Road, Granite City, was held pending the resolution of a number of issues.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Route 109 repave starts Monday

Illinois Route 109 between Godfrey and Jerseyville is about to get an entire repave. On Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation will start the project to lay new asphalt on an 8-mile stretch of road between US 67 and IL 3. But unlike two previous projects this summer, traffic will still be able to get through.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Tuckpointing underway in Wood River

WOOD RIVER — Workers from Radcliff Masonry in Alton were stiring up a little dust Thursday as they worked to tuckpoint the bricks on the front of the Gerson Building. The structure houses 21 and 23 E. Ferguson Ave. in downtown Wood River.
WOOD RIVER, IL
977wmoi.com

Rob Elliott Calls Funding for Lock and Dam 25 a Positive

Local Farmer and Illinois Corn Growers Association Industrial Committee Chair, Rob Elliott informs with the Infrastructure Bill, funding for Lock and Dam 25, north of St. Louis on the Mississippi River, has been a positive:. “We need to be sure that that thing carries through to fruition and funding actually...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Telegraph

Alton firm secures $3.8M asbestos verdict

PHILADELPHIA — Simmons Hanly Conroy in Alton has secured a $3.8 million verdict against Washington Penn Plastics on behalf of the estate of Daniel “Dan” Rugg and his wife, Sandra. Dan Rugg died of mesothelioma, an occupational cancer caused by asbestos, after working for about 30 years...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Prenzler wants tax cap on November ballot

EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler wants the Madison County Board to place a Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (PTELL) referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot. The bid comes a week after the county board voted last week to remove some of Prenzler’s powers, citing “inept” management...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Planning Commission approves changes to clear way for craft cannabis facility

A state-permitted craft cannabis grow facility has moved a step closer to reality in a vacant industrial building on the northwest side of Centralia. Charles Voss Junior wants to utilize the old Ziegler or Plastiflex buildings at 823 Aaron Parkway for the indoor facility. A 325 by 240 foot and 300 by 70-foot building remain standing at the complex while a third was heavily damaged in a fire several years ago.
CENTRALIA, IL
The Telegraph

Alton OKs new committee members

ALTON - Aldermen approved a number of committee appointments at the Alton City Council meeting Wednesday night. John Meehan and Eric Shultis were named to the Planning Commission. Sam Shaw and Doug Bader were named to the Historical Commission. Debbie Frakes was named to the Alton Amphitheater Commission.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

GoFundMe launched for Alton house fire victim

ALTON – A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the victim of a Friday morning house fire in Alton. At about 5:40 a.m. July 8, a house fire broke out on the1300 block of Taylor Avenue in Alton. Francine Jackson, who had lived at the home, watched the fire from across the street with neighborhood friends and her brother, Ronald, amazed at how quickly the blaze spread through the modern-construction house on Friday morning.
FOX2now.com

Buy a $50 gift certificate to 54th Street for only $25

ST. LOUIS – Bring your family or make it a date night to 54th Street. There you will find from-scratch appetizers, salads, burgers, and more. Be a guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 to 54th Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy