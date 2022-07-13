Jim Jordan Quietly Deletes Tweet Calling 10-Year-Old’s Abortion a ‘Lie’
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) quietly scrubbed a tweet he posted Tuesday that branded the story of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel out of Ohio...www.thedailybeast.com
Doesn't matter what party the represent, these 3 are vile excuses for human being. Take their rights away and watch them change their tune, vote them out!!!!!!!!
it would seen it was when they just arrested the guy now. at the time, no arrest, no charges. why did they wait so long. I want to know how long they knew she was pregnant. I have a feeling there is more to the story. I don't trust the media to give it to us straight.
Republicans claiming everything fake news. then refuse to acknowledge the truth.
Comments / 27