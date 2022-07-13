ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Illegal trash dumping hits Jackson neighborhood

By Luke Snyder
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson County neighborhood is seeing a rise in illegal trash dumping.

Jacob Markiewicz says he watched as tons of trash was dumped on the side of Jordan Road Tuesday afternoon.

“It really pains you inside knowing that someone with maybe 15 minutes could have made a very different decision,” said Markiewicz.

Markiewicz says two men tossed the trash from the back of a pickup truck.

“I’d say a late 80s early 90s Ford. Brown or black in color with a lighter tailgate. I don’t know if it was a two-tone or just a different color tailgate.”

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette says it’s something he’s seeing more and more of. Schuette says not only is it a crime, but it will cost you if you get caught.

“State law is up to $500 because it’s a misdemeanor,” said Schuette.

That’s around 50 times the national average of monthly trash services.

Sheriff Schuette says if you see something like this happening, the best thing to do is call 911.

“They should try and get an identification of them. I mean everybody is walking around with a little mini eye-witness with them and that’s their phone and if they can hit record and do so safely then do so,” said Schuette.

Markiewicz says this is something that no neighborhood needs.

“No one wants to see this because trash tends to compound on trash, so someone sees this and they think ‘oh it’s okay to dump here, everyone else is doing it too,’ and just to say no, people need to do the right thing and just be responsible human beings and pick up after yourself,” said Markiewicz.

Luckily, A1 Waste Removal came Wednesday afternoon to pick up the trash.

