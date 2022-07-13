ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinac County, MI

Arrest made in 1997, “Baby Garnet” Michigan cold case

By Ben Raymond
 2 days ago

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) released information on Wednesday that a former resident of the Garnet area was arrested in Wyoming in connection with the remains of a baby found in a vault toilet at the Garnet Lake Campground in 1997.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman has been arrested and is awaiting extradition back to Michigan where she’ll be charged with Homicide-Open Murder.

Investigators traveled to Wyoming on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 and made contact with the no 58-year-old woman who confirmed she was the birth mother of the child and made additional statements which provided probable cause to arrest her on the charge.

$1.068 billion awarded towards new Soo Lock construction

The investigation began in 1997, when Investigators from the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police (MSP) at the St. Ignace Post investigated the unidentified remains of an infant which were found in a vault toilet at the Garnet Lake Campground in Hudson Township. MCSO said local officials named the infant, “Baby Garnet.” At the time, the infant was never identified and the case went cold.

In the summer of 2017, Investigators with MCSO and MSP began to look for information in the case. After reviewing previous reports, they decided to use Forensic Genetic Genealogy to continue the investigation.

Working with a geneaologist, and a review of DNA submitted, investigators were provided with family blood lines for further review. The geneaologist was able to provide a name of the suspected birth mother of “Baby Garnet.”

No time has been announced when the woman will be extradited back to Michigan. Her name and further information will be released after her arraignment.

LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

String of Robberies Ends Thanks to a Quick-Thinking Michigan Pharmacist

A Michigan pharmacist has put an end to a string of Detroit-area robberies by placing a location tracker in a thief's fake prescription bottle. Kristopher Kukola is accused of the five robberies, hitting CVS stores in Ann Arbor, Saline Milan, and a store in Van Buren Township twice, according to Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. He's currently being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations for the alleged incidents occurring between May 27 and July 7 of this year.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Run from state police lands N. Michigan man in waist-deep mud

A man in Wexford County who tried to run from state troopers found himself stuck in waist-deep mud, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened Monday around 3 p.m. A trooper from the Cadillac post saw a man walking along a highway that, state police said, he knew to have an arrest warrant.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
