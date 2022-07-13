Fulton Common Council discusses ARPA funding, Central Business District at its meeting

Mary Finney was born on August 18, 1942, in Fulton, New York, to William and Yvonne (Paquette) Towse. She had a great talent for music, which she was encouraged to develop by her father. She studied Voice at Marywood College in Scranton, PA. She returned to Fulton and was a music educator, organist, and choir director in Oswego County for many years. Mary met her husband, James, while they were both working at Fulton Junior High School. They were married in August of 1974. They raised three children — William, Lydia, and James. Mary taught them the importance of integrity and hard work. She taught them to love God and their neighbor. She taught them to appreciate and practice art and music. Mary also taught them to fish and enjoy the outdoors — something her father taught and shared with her. After raising their children, Mary and her husband moved to Buffalo, Wyoming, to enjoy their retirement. She was drawn to the beauty of the land and the opportunity to meet new people and make new friends. She continued to make music, volunteering as the choir director at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for many years.Mary is survived by her husband Jim Finney of Buffalo; son, William Finney and his wife Mignon of Lander, Wyoming; daughter Lydia Finney of Lockport, Illinois; and two grandsons, John and Robert Breshears. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, James Finney. She will be greatly missed.

FULTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO