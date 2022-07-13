ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Fulton Common Council discusses ARPA funding, Central Business District at its meeting

By SAVANNAH NORTON snorton@palltimes.com
 2 days ago

FULTON — The Fulton Common Council approved transfers of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a variety of projects and discussed an amendment to the Central Business District chapter of code at its meeting on Tuesday. The common council voted to approve a transfer of $125,000 in...

Barlow announces start of construction on pedestrian bridge lighting project

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Friday announced the start of construction on the O&W Pedestrian Bridge lighting project over the Oswego River and canal system in downtown Oswego. In December 2021, the city secured a $145,771 state grant to partially fund the $378,701 total project cost to illuminate...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Harbor View Square officially completed

OSWEGO — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the completion of a $26.2 million mixed-income, mixed-use housing development in downtown Oswego. Harbor View Square features 75 apartments and over 10,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space. The development replaced an underutilized city-owned Brownfield site located at the convergence of the Oswego River and Lake Ontario. Harbor View Square connects Oswego’s downtown to its waterfront and is a priority project of the city of Oswego’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton Friends of History holding annual Porch Party

FULTON — The Friends of History in Fulton is hosting its annual Porch Party on Friday, July 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the J.W. Pratt House Museum. The Porch Party celebrates the opening of the museum, which opened for the season in April. Members of the Friends of History as well as community members come to the event to tour the museum, visit the new exhibits and enjoy each other’s company, according to Board member and Porch Party Co-Chair LaVerne DeLand.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

John McNair: Plotting Oswego’s future

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall starts the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. When John McNair was born, Oswego was little more than a collection of log cabins perched next to Lake Ontario. When he died, Oswego was a bustling city, due in no small measure to his efforts as the official city surveyor.
OSWEGO, NY
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
Sterling angler takes over grand-prize lead in LOC Summer Derby

OSWEGO — A Sterling angler is the new grand-prize leader in the Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby, which runs through July 31. Joe Snook caught a 31-pound, 3-ounce salmon on Friday to take over the top spot in the derby, which offers a $10,000 grand prize. Snook weighed his...
STERLING, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Central Square schools returning to traditional breakfast, lunch programs

CENTRAL SQUARE — Officials from the Central Square Central School District told families in a letter on Wednesday that the district is returning to the “traditional National School Breakfast and Lunch Program” beginning in September. Officials said students will now receive “nutritious meals” based on their income...
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Raymond Francis ‘Mike’ Fowler

Raymond Francis “Mike” Fowler, 85, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Fulton, NY, passed away at home on Friday, June 10, 2022. Born June 16, 1936, in Fulton, NY, he was a son of the late Frances Eckard and Raymond and Marion Fowler. Mike was united in marriage to Carole Ann (Blake) Fowler on June 25, 1956. Carole passed away on June 24, 2016, and Mike fully grieved her loss until his own death.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Local animal rescue organizations overwhelmed, seeking fosters

OSWEGO COUNTY — Animal rescue organizations in Oswego County are in need of fosters as they face an unprecedented amount of animal intake. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019 the Oswego County SPCA had taken in 75 animals, which was a lot for the small foster-based organization, according to President Tanya Semchenko.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Stanley Peter Nentarz

Stanley Peter (Stoshi) Nentarz, of Fairport, NY, left us peacefully on July 5, lovingly wrapped in God’s arms. He is survived by his love of seventy years, Barbara (Taylor) Nentarz, beloved children, Michael, Patty, Dian (Kris), and David (Christine), seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews. A WWII and Korean War veteran, Stanley was an inspiration to his entire family, and to anyone he met.
OSWEGO, NY
Vivian Sayer

Vivian Laura (Dallek) Sayer passed peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in San Marcos, California, after several years of declining health. She was 79 years old. A longtime resident of Oswego, NY, Vivian was born on March 21, 1943, in the Bronx, New York City. She was preceded in death by her father Alexander Dallek, her mother Frances Dallek, and her husband Ronald Nadeau. She is survived by her daughters Leane (Sayer) Humphreys (Brian) of San Diego, CA. and Janis Sayer (Richard Forsythe) of Chicago, IL. and a grandson Austin Somers (Yanilda Clavell) of Oswego, NY. She is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law as well as nieces and nephews.
OSWEGO, NY
Helen L. ‘Candy’ Sereno

Helen L. “Candy” Sereno, 62, a former resident of Oswego passed away on June 21, 2022, in Bennettsville, SC. Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of the late Clarence and Shirley (Reidy) Miller. She was a graduate of the Oswego High School, Class of 1977, and BOCES School of Practical Nursing, Class of 1988.
OSWEGO, NY
Sister Marianne Baehr, CSJ

Sister Marianne Baehr (Sister Rosemary), 8o, died at St. Joseph’s Provincial House, Latham on July 10, 2022. A native of Oswego, NY, Sister Marianne was the daughter of George and Rosalie Hogan Baehr. Her brother, David, was a priest of the Syracuse Diocese. After graduation from Oswego Catholic High...
OSWEGO, NY
Super DIRTcar Series racers revved up for local SummerFAST events

CENTRAL SQUARE — One of the biggest weekends in Northeast motorsports will become a special weeklong event with the debut of the Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST, Aug. 16-18. Leading up to the NASCAR Watkins Glen International weekend, the Super DIRTcar Series will run three consecutive races during the week — Aug. 16 at Brewerton Speedway, Aug. 17 at Fulton Speedway, and Aug. 18 at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua.
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Leah G. Wilson

Leah G. Wilson, 78, a resident of Oswego passed away on May 5, 2022, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany N.Y, surrounded by her family. Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude (Mullen) Symborski. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s School and the Oswego High School.
OSWEGO, NY
Mary Finney

Mary Finney was born on August 18, 1942, in Fulton, New York, to William and Yvonne (Paquette) Towse. She had a great talent for music, which she was encouraged to develop by her father. She studied Voice at Marywood College in Scranton, PA. She returned to Fulton and was a music educator, organist, and choir director in Oswego County for many years. Mary met her husband, James, while they were both working at Fulton Junior High School. They were married in August of 1974. They raised three children — William, Lydia, and James. Mary taught them the importance of integrity and hard work. She taught them to love God and their neighbor. She taught them to appreciate and practice art and music. Mary also taught them to fish and enjoy the outdoors — something her father taught and shared with her. After raising their children, Mary and her husband moved to Buffalo, Wyoming, to enjoy their retirement. She was drawn to the beauty of the land and the opportunity to meet new people and make new friends. She continued to make music, volunteering as the choir director at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for many years.Mary is survived by her husband Jim Finney of Buffalo; son, William Finney and his wife Mignon of Lander, Wyoming; daughter Lydia Finney of Lockport, Illinois; and two grandsons, John and Robert Breshears. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, James Finney. She will be greatly missed.
FULTON, NY
Fulton boys basketball program focused on continuing its success

FULTON — The Fulton boys basketball program celebrated a successful 2021-22 season with its banquet recently at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton. All five program head coaches recognized their players, who all had stellar seasons on and off the court. Fulton modified Red and Green head coaches...
FULTON, NY
Steve F. Dawang

Steve F. Dawang, 76, of Oswego passed away Tuesday at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse following a long illness. He was born in Glendale, Arizona, and was the son of the late Esteban and Mae (Logan) Dawang. Mr. Dawang was the husband of Marsha (Yule) Dawang; they were married...
OSWEGO, NY
Fulton Speedway to host McDonald’s Renegade Monster Truck Nationals

FULTON — Metal-crunching mayhem returns to Fulton Speedway today and Saturday for the McDonald’s Renegade Monster Truck Nationals, powered by Tracey Road Equipment. “Witness the ground-pounding, earth-shaking 10,000-pound monsters take on a big-time outdoor course, with big air and high speeds,” an event spokesperson said. “Come see national caliber monster trucks, Stinger Unleashed, Buckshot, the Giant Lobster Monster Truck Crushstation, and more! Don’t miss the extreme skills, back flips and precision riding of FMX Motocross.”
FULTON, NY
Kathleen C. LaDuke

Kathleen C. LaDuke, 64, of Fulton, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022. She was born December 9, 1957 in Syracuse to Joan (Belair) and George Green Jr. Kathy was a homemaker and had been employed as a machine operator at the Nestle Company for several years. She was known for her outgoing personality and kindness, always giving of herself to help others in need, especially the elderly.
FULTON, NY
Autograph night part of Saturday’s Oswego Speedway program

OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway on Saturday will have a three-division program plus Autograph Night, sponsored by Oswego County Media Group. There will be a 50-lap feature for the Novelis Supermodifieds, a 30-lap main event for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and a 25-lap feature for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
OSWEGO, NY

