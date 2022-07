Mannino’s Market has been around the block a few times – it started out as a Ferguson grocery store in 1929 then moved to its current Cottleville location in 1998. The business has been passed down through four generations of Manninos and is now being run by Tony Mannino and his wife, Krista. The market specializes in selling high-quality meat, fresh produce and baked goods.

