More victims come forward in case of Siloam Springs man charged with sexual extortion

By C.C. McCandless
 2 days ago
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Siloam Springs man arrested for sexual extortion in June is facing additional charges after multiple new victims have come forward.

On June 27, a Siloam Springs Police Department detective filed a probable cause statement explaining that a victim came to the department on June 24 after seeing an article about the June 20 arrest of Matthew Nance, 22. She told police that she had dated Nance when she was 17 years old and that he would “force her to do terrible sexual things on video” and threatened to expose her to “everyone she knew.”

The victim told investigators that “it all makes sense now” after reading about his arrest and that she wanted to press charges for “what he did to her” and because of the “fear she had for a long time.”

The probable cause filing states that “approximately 10 more victims of Matthew Nance sexually extorting them” have come forward since his arrest. A separate probable cause report regarding other victims was filed on July 11, alleging six charges of sexual extortion, two charges of rape and kidnapping.

In that second new case, investigators conducted a phone interview with a victim on July 6. She told police that Nance raped her and “tried to extort her for nude photographs,” according to the report. She added that she “was so intoxicated she could not see straight or stand up on her own,” and that he recorded the incident after she passed out.

The victim stated that there were “other instances” of Nance allegedly doing the same thing to four girls that she knew of. An additional victim stated that she did not want to come forward because Nance had videos of her and “threatened to release that on social media.”

Another victim had “been trying to come forward for two years and now has more courage since more girls have come forward about Matthew Nance.”

Nance was already facing four felony counts of sexual extortion from his June 20 arrest. The reporting party was the mother of a 17-year-old victim and the incident occurred at the Walmart Supercenter at 2901 East US Highway 412. Nance told investigators that “he preferred girls between the ages of 14 and 18, because they would scare easier because they did not want to get in trouble with their parents.”

When asked about his motive, he said that “it was about power to him” and that he enjoyed “being able to control them.” Nance has an appearance scheduled in Benton County Circuit Court on July 25.

#Rape#Extortion#Violent Crime
