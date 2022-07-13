ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, FL

Vehicle accident on I-75 in Hamilton County blocks traffic

By WTXL Digital Staff
 2 days ago
HAMILTON COUUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A lane is blocked on northbound Interstate 75 in Hamilton County following an incident with a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol Live Traffic and Road Conditions report, at 2:45 p.m., first responders arrived at the scene before mile marker 445.

The report cites a vehicle fire as the cause for the delay.

One lane is blocked, while the other two lanes are slowly moving as of 4:57 p.m.

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

