When does Prime Day end? Schedule for 2022

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook, at some point real soon, all of the fun is going to stop, and all of those sweet, sweet Prime Day deals are going to disappear. What we’re trying to say here is that the Prime Day 2022 end is in sight, whether you like it or not. But while...

www.digitaltrends.com

Digital Trends

Get this 65-inch 4K TV for just $398 at Walmart today

The 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is yours for an affordable $398 under the available Walmart TV deals, after a $402 discount that halves its original price of $800. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, but given the massive price cut, it could disappear at any moment. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a 65-inch screen but you’re on a tight budget, you shouldn’t pass up on this opportunity to buy the TCL 4-Series 4K TV for a very cheap price.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Amazon Echo Deals: Get an Echo Dot for $30

Amazon, once a simple online retailer, now makes a dizzying array of smart home devices. Chief among this is its excellent line of Echo smart speakers and smart displays, which all feature Amazon’s Alexa AI voice assistant. These handy speakers can do much more than play music and videos: They can also serve as command hubs for your broader smart home ecosystem (if you have one or are setting one up for the first time), but with so many models now available, choosing the right one can get confusing. Let us help you out with this roundup of the best Amazon Echo deals, which lays out the different features of each one along with the best prices you’ll find right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Cheaper than Prime Day: Apple iPad Mini is $100 off at Amazon

It would be easy to assume that the best iPad deals were solely for Prime Day but somehow, the Apple iPad Mini is currently cheaper at Amazon than it was during the huge sales event last week. Normally priced at $499, it’s down to just $400 right now at Amazon. Back on Prime Day last week, it was $90, bringing it down to $409 so if you missed out on it then, you’re going to save even bigger today. It’s an unusual twist but if you’re looking to buy a new iPad Mini, here’s why you need to snap it up immediately.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Prime Video gets a major update on Fire TV and Android

Amazon today announced a major update to the Prime Video app on Amazon Fire TV devices, as well as on its Android app. The update brings a better navigation menu, makes it easier to find and watch live events — particularly sports — and just overall makes the entire experience better.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#4k Tv#Security Camera#Camping
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
CARTERET, NJ
Digital Trends

Netflix to test Add a Home feature for password sharing

Netflix is continuing to explore ways to deal with subscribers who share their passwords with friends and family members who aren’t signed up to the streaming service. The company said on Monday it’s launching a feature called Add a Home, which asks subscribers to pay a little extra if they wish to share their Netflix account with others.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Acquires Animation Studio Animal Logic

Netflix has acquired the Australian animation and visual effects studio Animal Logic, the companies said Tuesday. Based in Sydney and with a satellite office in Vancouver, Canada, Animal Logic has been involved in The Lego Movie franchise, Happy Feet, and other productions, including the upcoming The Magician’s Elephant. The companies say that the deal will boost Netflix’s ambitions in animation.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Loses 970K Subscribers, But Forecasts 1M Gain In Next QuarterMo'Nique to Film First Netflix Comedy Special After Streamer Settles Discrimination, Retaliation LawsuitNetflix Greenlights Japanese Thriller Series 'Burn the House Down' (Exclusive) “Netflix has been investing in animation over the past few years and this furthers our commitment to building a world-class animation studio,” said Amy Reinhard, Netflix vp of studio operations, in a statement. “Animal Logic is a leading animation studio with innovative technology that will strengthen our existing business and increase our long-term capacity in the animation space, so that we can better entertain our members around the world.” More to come. Click here to read the full article.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

How to open the binary code safe in Stray

Feline adventure Stray is filled to the brim with fun puzzles to solve, and you'll encounter no shortage of them upon first arriving in the Slums. For instance, the game's first residential location is home to a safe sitting in a pile of garbage, which you're likely to run across when exploring the area near the musician by the elevator. How do you unlock the safe? We can help you out with that.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

PowerWash Simulator: 8 tips and tricks for beginners

PowerWash Simulator might sound like a terribly boring game, but it’s quickly becoming one of the most darling releases of 2022. Its relaxing gameplay lets you kick back and bask in the oddly satisfying feeling of restoring objects to their former glory, and there’s even a multiplayer mode so you can chill with your friends.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How a YouTuber fixed the M2 MacBook Air overheating issues for $15

Early reviews of the M2 MacBook Air are out, and throttled performance has been a common refrain. Now, a YouTuber has found a solution that uses just $15 in materials. After the fix was tested, the modified M2 MacBook Air purportedly even beat the M2 MacBook Pro in some benchmarks.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Hurry and save $700 on this 55-inch Sony OLED 4K TV

There are a lot of TVs to choose from when putting together a home theater setup, but if you want a TV with one of the best pictures possible, it’s worth shopping OLED TV deals. The 55-inch Sony Bravia 4K OLED TV is seeing a huge discount at Best Buy right now. You can save $700 off its regular price of $1,700, which brings its price down to just $1,000. You’ll also get free shipping and three free months of Apple TV+ with your purchase of this Sony Bravia OLED TV, making it one of the best TV deals you’ll find right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Trifo Ollie vacuum review: pet-friendly performance

Trifo Ollie vacuum review: pet-friendly performance. “Some bonus features are lacking, but Ollie is a reliable vacuum that all pet owners should consider.”. Ollie is a robot vacuum from Trifo that’s designed for pet owners. Specifically, it’s built to pull loose fur out of every nook and cranny in your home, using a combination of powerful suction and unique add-on accessories. It also comes with a few pet-friendly features, such as a laser pointer to keep your babies entertained and ease their vacuum-induced anxiety.
PETS
Digital Trends

What is vapor cooling? The fascinating tech keeping your smartphone cool

Vapor cooling, synonymous with “vapor chamber” and “vapor chamber cooling,” has been a common buzzword in the laptop industry for almost a decade. And like many things borrowed from laptop-makers, the term has also funneled down to the segment of performance-oriented smartphones in the last few years. Vapor cooling is among the most widely used smartphone technologies, and it helps with the dissipation of excessive heat generated during stressful workloads.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with keyboard is $350 off right now

Best Buy has slashed the price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with the Surface Pro Type Cover to just $900, after a $350 discount to the bundle’s original price of $1,250. It’s the perfect choice if you can’t decide between laptop deals and tablet deals, as this 2-in-1 laptop can switch between the two forms, depending on what you need. There’s no information on how long the price cut will be available though, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with keyboard, there’s no time to waste — push through with the purchase right away.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Google Play Store now offers third-party app payments, but only for some users

Google will now open up its Play Store as a result of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, the company announced today. Now, any developers distributing apps or games in Europe (the European Economic Area, to be precise) will be able to sidestep the Google Play billing system with no penalty. The change comes after a similar push in South Korea.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Stray isn’t the only emotional, postapocalyptic animal game out today

Annapurna Interactive’s Stray is the most noteworthy game releasing this week. It’s an atmospheric post-apocalyptic game that muses about humanity’s self-destructive tendencies and how nature will outlast us all. Oh, and it stars an adorable cat. Stray‘s purrfect protagonist has garnered a lot of attention, in turn...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Back-to-school AirPods deals: save on Apple’s wireless earbuds

Right now, we’re spotting lots of AirPods deals in preparation for everyone heading back to school. If you’re looking to save big in the back-to-school AirPods deals but you’re not sure where to begin, read on while we take you through the highlights. In no time, you can snap up some of the best AirPods around for less than usual.
ELECTRONICS

