ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Meningitis outbreak worsens in Florida

By Forrest Saunders
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9Ig8_0gegE0DA00

Florida's outbreak of meningitis continues to worsen. The latest numbers show nearly twice as many cases of the deadly meningococcal disease as the state sees in an average year.

As of Wednesday, Florida Health has reported 48 cases and at least seven deaths. It was the highest total in the state since 2014 .

Meningococcal diseases kill about one in 10 patients, even with treatment. It can happen within 24 hours, as soon as symptoms start. They include stiff neck, high fever or severe headache.

Alicia Stillman, MBA, MPH, is a Michigan mother who saw it happen firsthand. Her daughter, Emily , contracted meningococcal meningitis in 2013.

"I thought she was coming down with the flu," Stillman said. "She thought she was overtired. We agreed that she would take Motrin, and we would talk in the morning."

That was the last time Stillman spoke to the college student. Emily died after a little more than a day in the hospital. Doctors diagnosed her with what is called "Men B."

"I was naive," Stillman said. "I didn't even know about it. I didn't even know that such a thing existed."

Stillman has since created the Emily Stillman Foundation The group seeks to fight meningococcal diseases with education and advocacy for vaccination — shots that Stillman thinks should be required.

"Florida needs to step up to the plate," she said. "I believe that the universities should be mandating MenB vaccines. I believe the state should require two doses of the MenACWY vaccine when graduating from high school."

Florida is currently seeing two different types of the disease. The first, Men B, is often found on college campuses where kids live in tight quarters. More than half of the cases are "Men C," which Florida Health said is spreading amongst men who have sex with men.

"But anyone who is in close contact with anyone who is infected is certainly susceptible," Dr. Ulyee Choe, the county health director for the state health department, said.

Choe said contact tracing had started to slow the spread of the disease. Florida Health was also working on info campaigns in affected areas. Most cases have appeared in Orange County, where local leaders and county health offices have partnered to keep the public informed.

Choe also believed it was vital that people at high risk of serious infection — like those who are immunocompromised or in the LGBTQ+ community — take precautions.

"One disease is not like another disease," Choe said. "Something like the meningococcal disease that can have serious consequences— it is important to keep a closer eye."

Both the CDC and Florida Health recommend vaccination for those who are concerned. Insurance often covers the cost of the shots, and Choe said state health offices offer free vaccination for high-risk groups.

Comments / 10

Related
Click10.com

COVID positivity rates increase in South Florida, state data shows

MIAMI – COVID positivity rates, an indicator of the spread of the disease, increased in South Florida, according to the state’s Department of Health’s report of July 8-14 data published on Friday. Broward County had the highest increase. The new case positivity rate went from 17.6% to...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

Two new omicron subvariants sweeping through South Florida

MIAMI – Last Friday, Vivian Fazio tested positive for COVID.She's double vaxxed and it's the first time she's gotten a positive diagnosis."It's strange to get it now. We thought we had turned the corner, and now here we are," she said.The two new omicron subvariants are spreading in South Florida.Dr. Annirudh Setya, a pediatrician with Kidz Medical Services, says the subvariants are highly transmissible."The common symptoms are upper respiratory infection and fatigue. We are not seeing as much loss of taste and smell," he said.Throughout South Florida, COVID hospitalizations are fairly steady.Broward Health says in June and July there were...
MIAMI, FL
CBS DFW

Another contagious Omicron mutation has emerged in the U.S.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - There's another super contagious Omicron mutation that's emerged in the U.S.  Local health officials say they think BA.2.75 will be the dominant strain in the next three weeks. The overall message is still the same, get protected as well as you can. The percent of positive COVID cases is rising in Texas, just over 30% according to data from UT Southwestern. That's climbing towards what we saw at the beginning of this year and that's just what's being reported."This latest bump in cases it is definitely a situation that there are more cases out there than we know,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meningitis#Cdc#Meningococcal Disease#Fever#Mph#Motrin
alachuachronicle.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Makes Major Announcements to Support the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity Initiative

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TAMPA, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis held a roundtable discussion to highlight how the State of Florida is working to support and empower Florida’s foster and adoptive families through the Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative. The Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity initiative, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, utilizes ‘Care Navigators’ to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based community, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos in an effort to maximize resources and uncover opportunities. The goal is to help individuals realize economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Two Florida Horses Test Positive for EEE

The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services reported two new cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). A 7-year-old Mustang mare in Polk County used for pleasure riding showed signs of inappetence and lethargy on June 19. She was undervaccinated and euthanized following her June 30 positive test. Additionally, a yearling...
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

What to know about the new “loud music” law in Florida

You’ve probably seen the slogan, “Turn it Down, Keep it Down,” about a new Florida law that went into effect on July 1, 2022. It refers to the loud music coming from your vehicle. Since the law went into effect, there have been some misconceptions about what...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Action News Jax

Florida inpatients with COVID-19 top 4,000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Monday that showed more than 4,000 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19. The department reported 4,035 inpatients had COVID-19 and that 421 were in intensive-care units. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

New program helps essential workers become homeowners in Florida

Essential workers may be closer to becoming homeowners after a state program went into effect on the first of June for more than 50 professions. Florida’s Hometown Heroes Loan Program is going to help frontline workers with down payments and closing costs assistance. Over 50 different professions like dental hygienists, athletic trainers, massage therapists, mental health counselors, and more will have access to the program. Click here to view the full list of eligible occupations for the Florida Hometown Heroes Loan Program.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Medical field experts form advisory council to deal with anticipated nursing shortage

MIAMI – Leaders and educators in the medical field came together Wednesday to form a new advisory council called the Keiser Nursing Advisory Council to help with the anticipated statewide shortage in nurses. That shortage, leaders say, is projected to be close to 60,000 nurses by 2035.Florida Hospital Association said there are not enough nurses now and that will continue into the next decade. "Let's face it – who is going to take care of us? Who is going to take care of us?" said Florida Rep. Marie Woodson, who represents District 101.    More than two years after the...
MIAMI, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy