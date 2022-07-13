City receives funds to complete the 7th Street Bike Boulevard

A river outing didn't go quite as planned Thursday afternoon at Salina's Bill Burke Park. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that two people were trying to launch a boat into the Smoky Hill River at Bill Burke Park at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday. While doing so, they neglected to put the 2003 Ford F150 they were driving into park while not in the pickup. The pickup and boat trailer rolled into the river and became submerged, Forrester said.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO