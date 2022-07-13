ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

City receives funds to complete the 7th Street Bike Boulevard

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill announced Wednesday that Live Well Geary County and Pathways to Kansas Blue Cross Blue Shield...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Municipal Building blood drive results are released

Forty units of blood were collected Friday during a Red Cross blood drive at the Junction City Municipal Building, three above the goal for the day. The amount collected for the two-day blood drive reached 139 units. --- There is a Red Cross blood drive on Friday until 1 p.m....
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Geary County 4-H Public Revue results

Members of the Geary County 4-H clubs participated in their annual Public Revue Thursday night in Junction City. Here are the results in different judging categories. --Junior Division Reserve Champion - Case Proietti ( pajama pants ) --Junior Division Grand Champion -- Archer Anderes ( pajama pants ) --Intermediate Division...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Concrete grandstand at Al Simpler Stadium is taken down

Ark Wrecking Company, Tulsa, Oklahoma, began the demolition of the concrete grandstands at Al Simpler Stadium in Junction City Thursday. The upper portion was knocked down first. Spokesman Robert Fisk said they used an excavator and careful precision to do the job. Fisk said they started at the top and...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Washington, KS
State
Washington State
Junction City, KS
Government
City
Junction City, KS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Geary County, KS
Geary County, KS
Traffic
Geary County, KS
Government
Junction City, KS
Traffic
KSNT News

Odor in City of Topeka is not a danger to residents

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents in Topeka who have reported a smell to the city should not be concerned, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. “The City is aware of the odor and wants community members to know there are no safety concerns related to this. Kansas Gas Service confirmed the odor is not related to natural gas,” Spiker said in a statement Friday morning.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

28th annual Junction City Rodeo gets under way

A scorching hot Friday cooled down with a light breeze in time for the opening night of the Junction City Rodeo. Several hundred people were in attendance. Daryl Blocker, Rodeo Association President, was a little surprised at the turnout because of the heat in recent days. "You look around, looks like about every seat is full. "
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Explosion and fire at Weaver Street business

An explosion on the third floor of a building sparked evacuations at a business in southeast Emporia Friday morning. First responders answered the call to Thermal Ceramics at 221 Weaver Street around 7:15 a.m. Initial reports indicated a furnace might have erupted, causing several small fires. Everyone in the building...
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7th Street#Bike#Washington Street#Pathways
Salina Post

Pickup, trailer become submerged during boat launch at Bill Burke Park

A river outing didn't go quite as planned Thursday afternoon at Salina's Bill Burke Park. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that two people were trying to launch a boat into the Smoky Hill River at Bill Burke Park at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday. While doing so, they neglected to put the 2003 Ford F150 they were driving into park while not in the pickup. The pickup and boat trailer rolled into the river and became submerged, Forrester said.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Schools to Host Career Fairs July 26, 27

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 will host two career fairs to quickly fill open positions before the school year begins. The first fair will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the H.D. Karns Building, 300 W. 9th St., Junction City. The second fair will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Fort Riley Middle School, 4022 1st Division Rd., Fort Riley.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Triple Trivia event supports the new Library project

Eighteen teams competed in Triple Trivia Thursday night at Spin City in Junction City. Their purpose was to raise money for a new public library project in the community. Susan Moyer, Library Executive Director, said there was good underwriting for the event. "We had good ticket sales and did a 20/20 drawing as well as a series of gift baskets so we made money in four different ways here. "
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Geary County 4-H Queen and King are crowned

Macie Muto is the Queen and Logan Nabus the King for Geary County 4-H for the coming year. They were crowned Thursday night at the end of the 4-H Public Revue. Muto has her goals in mind. "I want to promote 4-H and I want to be a role model to the younger members." She enjoys 4-H and said the Fair is the best part of the experience.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

Topeka woman dies in Nemaha County crash

NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – A 43-year-old Topeka woman died on Thursday after attempting to pass another vehicle in Nemaha County. The crash happened at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday evening, on 216th Road at Q Road. Irene Centeno-Fajarzo, 43, was driving eastbound on 216th Road in Nemaha County when she attempted...
NEMAHA COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Two children sent to hospital after wreck in west-central Salina

Two children were transported to Salina Regional Health Center after a two-vehicle wreck in west-central Salina late Thursday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1980 Chevrolet pickup driven by Gary W. Stout, 64, of Salina, entered W. Crawford Street just east of S. Broadway Boulevard and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Stout swerved to avoid oncoming traffic and struck on the driver's side a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Kristina L. Hill, 38, of Salina.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

RCPD opens investigation following theft of ATV, SUV in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department says multiple investigations have been opened after an ATV and an SUV were stolen in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, officers were called to the 2600 block of W 56th Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Geary County Deputies respond to rollover accident

Geary County Sheriff's Department reports include a response by Deputies to a rollover accident in the 5000 block of Skiddy Road Thursday evening. Carmine J. Mancinelli-Irey, Junction City, was traveling south in a 2016 Chevrolet HHR when a deer entered the roadway, causing him to swerve. The vehicle rolled over into a ditch. No injuries were reported. A wrecker service responded and towed the vehicle.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 15

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Abell, Randall Powell; 56; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. DUI; 3rd in 10y; comp...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Topeka woman killed in collision near Nebraska-Kansas border

BEATRICE – Kansas Highway Patrol officers investigated a two-vehicle accident in Nemaha County that killed one person, Thursday. The collision happened two miles east of Bern, Kansas. Authorities say the fatality victim was identified as 43-year-old Irene Centeno-Fajarzo, of Topeka. The 2002 Toyota Camry she was driving, was eastbound...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy