Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Shocked a Trio of LA Players Were All-Star Snubs

Four Dodgers players were selected to represent the NL in the All-Star Game next week at Chavez Ravine. Trea Turner and Mookie Betts secured starting spots thanks to voters, and Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin were named to the pitching staff over the weekend.

There's plenty excitement centered on the Dodgers selections, it's difficult not to think about the players that were snubbed. One could make the argument that there's at least two Dodgers players, if not three, who deserved a spot on the National League squad this year.

Count manager Dave Roberts among those that believes that the Dodgers got short-changed when it came to All-Star selections. This week Doc was asked about whether he was surprised that Will Smith, Julio Urías, and Freddie Freeman didn't make the cut.

“Yeah, it did. I think all three guys are worthy of it. Obviously, there’s a fan selection, there’s a player selection, and Major League Baseball makes their choice. I’m certainly biased. But it’s hard for me to not see those three guys on the All-Star team."

Ever-so-quietly, Julio Urías has been one of the best starters in the NL. Prior to his meltdown against the Rockies on Sunday, Julio owned a 2.57 ERA. Will Smith has been, as in years past, one of the best hitting catchers in all of baseball. Freddie Freeman has been on fire as of late and has steadily produced at the top of the Dodgers order.

Every year there's snubs, but it Freddie, Smith, and Julio all have a case to be playing in the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium this coming Tuesday.