ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Shocked a Trio of LA Players Were All-Star Snubs

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSBeb_0gegDNSp00

Four Dodgers players were selected to represent the NL in the All-Star Game next week at Chavez Ravine. Trea Turner and Mookie Betts secured starting spots thanks to voters, and Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin were named to the pitching staff over the weekend.

There's plenty excitement centered on the Dodgers selections, it's difficult not to think about the players that were snubbed. One could make the argument that there's at least two Dodgers players, if not three, who deserved a spot on the National League squad this year.

Count manager Dave Roberts among those that believes that the Dodgers got short-changed when it came to All-Star selections. This week Doc was asked about whether he was surprised that Will Smith, Julio Urías, and Freddie Freeman didn't make the cut.

“Yeah, it did. I think all three guys are worthy of it. Obviously, there’s a fan selection, there’s a player selection, and Major League Baseball makes their choice. I’m certainly biased. But it’s hard for me to not see those three guys on the All-Star team."

Ever-so-quietly, Julio Urías has been one of the best starters in the NL. Prior to his meltdown against the Rockies on Sunday, Julio owned a 2.57 ERA. Will Smith has been, as in years past, one of the best hitting catchers in all of baseball. Freddie Freeman has been on fire as of late and has steadily produced at the top of the Dodgers order.

Every year there's snubs, but it Freddie, Smith, and Julio all have a case to be playing in the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium this coming Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Yasiel Puig Makes Homage to Legendary LA Scout

Last week, Dodgers legendary international scout Mike Brito, passed away. He was 87. Brito, an iconic staple at Dodger Stadium for years with his Panama hat and radar gun often found seated behind home plate, was instrumental in discovering Latin players like Fernando Valenzuela, Julio Urias, and Victor Gonzalez as well as the Cuban sensation, Yasiel Puig.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Angels Trade

The New York Yankees reunited with a familiar face on Thursday — trading for Los Angeles Angels' second baseman Tyler Wade. Wade was selected by the Yankees with a fourth-round pick in the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft and spent the first five years of his professional baseball career in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Tony Gonsolin
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Julio Urías
Sportsnaut

New York Yankees great says ‘It’s about a 50% chance that Aaron Judge goes back to Yankees’

New York Yankees great and ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez thinks that the team only has a 50% chance of re-signing Aaron Judge this winter. The Yankees have been the best team in baseball over the first half of 2022. They have the top record in the league and it would take a collapse never seen before for them not to win the American League East. That outstanding start is in no small part to the fantastic play of Judge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers News#Four Dodgers#Nl#National League#Major League Baseball#Freddie Smith
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trade Rumors: Brandon Drury Interest

With the All-Star break approaching and the MLB trade deadline right around the corner on Aug. 2, speculation involving Cincinnati Reds teammates Brandon Drury and Luis Castillo is beginning to gain some momentum. The Reds are well out of contention with a record of 33-55, and as they sit in...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl Between Fans At Yankees Game

A fight broke out in the Yankee Stadium stands during Wednesday night's game. As captured by spectators, a fan in a white Yankees jersey struck another fan wearing a camouflage Aaron Judge shirt. [Warning: Linked videos contain violence and profane language.] After a stadium staff member emerged to de-escalate the situation, the instigator then slapped the hat off the man's head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
985
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy