Chicago, IL

Sel Dunlap talks trash and loves picking it up

By Erick Johnson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day was over. Another cleaning job was complete. This one was at the DuSable Museum of African American History in Washington Park. Dead leaves were everywhere on the west side of the building. It was a spring-cleaning task like no other. Enter Sel Dunlap. Many people simply call...

The Crusader Newspaper

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., on candlelight service: “It’s so sad”

Rabbi Serotta: “Healing will take a long time”. After attending a late-night prayer vigil held Wednesday, July 13, in Highland Park honoring the seven victims and 40 residents wounded admittedly by Robert “Bobby” Crimo, III, Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., said the candlelight ceremony was sad and yet another manifestation of hatred of Jews, Blacks, Latinos and Asians.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Chicago Defender

The Black Chicago Neighborhood Clean-Up

Taking pride in the spaces where you reside is something everyone should have. It is the job of community members to ensure their neighborhoods are clean, safe spaces to live, fellowship, and raise families. For many neighborhoods where minorities reside sidewalks and streets are riddled with trash of all kinds. It seems as though the members of the community don’t take pride in where they live, however, for one southside neighborhood this narrative is slowly changing. Willie Williams; a former Chicago Public Schools educator, author, entrepreneur, and avid community activist has taken up the reigns and decided to organize a community beautification event, The South Shore Community Clean-Up days. On Saturday, July 16th at 10 am beginning at the South Shore Cultural Center, Willie Williams and his team will bring together a group of volunteers to clean and improve the appearance of the South Shore neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago’s new underground rat tour

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Underground Chicago Tour (Plus Rats!) Takes Visitors On A Stroll Through Chicago’s Underbelly: The man behind Chicago’s Ugly Buildings tour was inspired by a client whose young cousin wanted a tour that focused on rats.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Ald. Brian Hopkins on crime in Chicago

2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins joins Bob Sirott to discuss Chicago’s crime rate and the need to give people who have multiple offenses longer sentences. He also talks about people leaving the neighborhoods due to crime and the lack of police officers patrolling the streets.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

West Side’s Shine King James Cole dies at 78

James Cole, who for six decades operated his Shine King business in Austin that served celebrities and some of Chicago’s powerful political figures, died Monday, July 11, after falling ill. He was 78. Funeral arrangements are pending. His son, Vernon Cole, released a statement. “We regretfully announce the passing...
CHICAGO, IL
What Now Chicago

Burnin’ Mouth Making Chicago Debut Soon; Oakbrook Next

Fast-growing Nashville hot chicken restaurant Burnin’ Mouth is set to make its official Illinois debut with a new location in Lombard, located at 203 Yorktown Center FC-8. The California-based company will start by moving into the Yorktown Center sometime this month. Then, later this year, the company will open a location in Oakbrook. This is the first of many new sites popping up across the country, including new locations coming to Irvine and Boise this month. Eventually, the company will expand further to cities such as Milpitas, Ontario, Orlando, Serremonte, and Valencia. This is very impressive, considering the restaurant first opened in Oxnard in early 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Black-owned company wants to reopen Gresham Save A Lot

CHICAGO - Two years after a Save A Lot closed in Gresham, plans are in the works to reopen the grocery store under new ownership. Ohio-based Yellow Banana wants to run the replacement store under the Save A Lot name through a licensing agreement — something it already is doing at six other former Save A Lot locations in the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

CTA set to hire more workers to improve service

Keith Hill, Chicago Transit Authority Union president, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss efforts made by the CTA to hire more operators in order to improve service and reduce wait times. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Road widths aren’t to blame for Chicago’s racial disparities in speed cam ticketing

Update 7/13/22, 11:15 AM: After publication of this piece, Streetsblog Chicago noticed a couple of minor counting errors in the data analysis – apologies for the oversight. We’ve since triple-checked the data and found our original conclusions still hold: Speed cameras in majority-Black and majority-Latino census tracts are less likely to be located on 4-lane-plus roads than cameras in other census tracts, and most speed cameras in majority-Black tracts are located on streets with only two travel lanes. This post had been updated accordingly. See a full discussion of our methodology at the bottom of this post, and view our data spreadsheet here.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair shot in Roseland

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Thursday morning in the Roseland neighborhood. The pair was standing outside around 7:55 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue. The 23-year-old was struck in the hip and the 28-year-old man was struck in...
CHICAGO, IL

