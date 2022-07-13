Child killed decades ago in Georgia is identified; mother arrested in Phoenix on suspicion of murder

The mother of a long-unidentified child found deceased in DeKalb County, Georgia, decades ago was arrested in Phoenix on June 29 on suspicion of killing the boy.

The child's remains were left for months before he was found on Feb. 26, 1999, and the amount of time the body spent in the elements had made him unidentifiable.

More than 20 years after he was discovered, the boy was publicly identified Wednesday as 6-year-old William DeShawn Hamilton. He had relocated to the area from Charlotte, North Carolina, with his mother shortly before he died, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said at a press conference in Georgia on Wednesday.

The break in the case came when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a call in May 2020 from a tipster who recognized the boy from an updated artist’s rendering, according to Boston. Following further investigation, he was officially identified in February 2022 using DNA evidence.

On June 28, Hamilton’s mother, Teresa Ann Bailey Black, 45, was indicted on suspicion of his murder, Boston said. She was arrested the next day in Phoenix, where she was living. As of Wednesday, she is still awaiting extradition to DeKalb County for a trial.

According to Boston, investigators believe Black moved from DeKalb almost immediately after her son’s death, although she did not specify whether Black relocated directly to Phoenix. Black, nor anyone else, ever reported Hamilton as missing.

“We look forward to bringing justice on behalf of William DeShawn Hamilton, an unknown name and face no more,” Boston said.

A cemetery worker found Hamilton in a shallow grave in a wooded area near a cemetery at Clifton Springs and Clifton Church roads, Boston said. According to Boston, one of the last times Hamilton was seen alive was when he was withdrawn from school in December 1998.

Boston said they could not have cracked the cold case without the help of the public.

“This is an example, and we say this all the time to the public,” Boston said. “Tips are so meaningful. They mean something whether it’s a tip for the day after something happens or 20 years later. It makes a difference.”

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office is still asking anyone who might have interacted with Black, then with the last name Bailey, or Hamilton in 1998 or 1999 to provide any information they have.

Boston said tipsters can call the cold case tip line at 404-371-2444 and may remain anonymous if they wish.

