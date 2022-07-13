Former Oxnard middle school principal convicted, sentenced in DUI case

A former Oxnard middle school principal was found guilty on Monday of driving under the influence after an arrest last year in Ventura.

Richard Lee Caldwell, 41, also admitted to a special enhancement of having a blood alcohol level of .15% or greater. In California, the legal limit is generally .08%.

Caldwell is the former principal of R.J. Frank Academy of Marine Science and Engineering, located at 701 N. Juanita Ave. The public school, which serves grades six to eight, is part of the Oxnard School District.

He resigned his position on Dec. 29 with a salary of $142,980, according to Ginger Shea, a spokesperson for the school district.

Caldwell had been put on administrative leave after last year's arrest and later returned to work. He finished out that school year as principal of the middle school, then was a principal on special assignment at the district office to support projects, Shea previously said.

The accident was reported on the evening of March 1, 2021 near Telegraph Road and Bryn Mawr Street. Ventura Police Department officials described the incident as a hit-and-run involving two vehicles, and said the other party suffered minor injuries.

Caldwell reportedly left the scene and was initially arrested on suspicion of two felonies — a DUI causing injury and leaving the scene of a crash.

Prosecutors eventually filed the case as a misdemeanor because it did not result in great bodily injury, said Ventura County Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Leija.

On Monday in Ventura County Superior Court, Caldwell changed his plea from not guilty to nolo contendere — or "no contest" — for the DUI charge and special enhancement. The hit-and-run count was dropped as part of the plea deal.

Caldwell was sentenced to three years probation. He received a conditional release that included an order not to drink and he must complete a DUI program. He was also sentenced to 24 days in jail, with four days credit for time served. Caldwell has the option of applying to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office for electronic monitoring rather than jail time. If approved, he will wear an ankle monitor instead, said Deputy DA Kelsey Einhorn, who prosecuted the case

“We believe justice was served in this case,” Einhorn said.

Messages left for Caldwell's attorney were not returned.

This story may be updated.

Victoria Talbot is a courts and breaking news reporter with The Star. Reach her at victoria.talbot@vcstar.com or 805-437-0258.