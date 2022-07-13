ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers man sentenced to 25 years in prison in case of forcing sex on child under 12

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
 2 days ago
A Fort Myers man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12.

Pascual Cardona Cardona, 59, was found guilty and placed on sex offender probation for the rest of his life.

Cardona was found by a roommate, one of the victim’s family members, shortly after midnight Jan. 2, 2021, forcing himself on the girl.

The victim disclosed that she had been inappropriately touched by the defendant.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

