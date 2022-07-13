Fort Myers man sentenced to 25 years in prison in case of forcing sex on child under 12

A Fort Myers man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12.

Pascual Cardona Cardona, 59, was found guilty and placed on sex offender probation for the rest of his life.

Cardona was found by a roommate, one of the victim’s family members, shortly after midnight Jan. 2, 2021, forcing himself on the girl.

The victim disclosed that she had been inappropriately touched by the defendant.

