Bay County, FL

Bay Co. law enforcement continues to conduct active shooter training

By Thomas Shults
 2 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — After 21 people were killed in the Uvalde school shooting, Bay County law enforcement continues to train for school shootings. Officers and deputies are training at different schools across the county.

Panama City Police trained at Palm Bay Elementary and Jinks Middle School. Panama City Beach Police exercised at Arnold High School and Surfside Middle School. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies drilled at North Bay Haven, Jinks and Arnold.

“We’ve been doing this every year and every year we’ve been adding a little different twist to it,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “We’ve learned from school shootings that have happened in different areas.”

Law enforcement officials said it’s important to teach officers and deputies the different floor plans of each school.

“One of the things that we express to the officers is the importance of getting out in the schools, even beyond the training,” Panama City Police Lieutenant Jeff Rogers said. “And knowing the floor plan.”

Each agency trains a group of a dozen agents at each exercise.

“It’s ideal to be training a smaller group of officers and not have a large number of officers trying to teach them at once,” Panama City Beach Sergeant Kevin Burns said. “So we broke it up over a month period and we were able to train one day a week over at Arnold, and that’s what we’re doing now at Surfside.”

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office trains all its deputies throughout July. Sheriff Ford said the agency needs the whole month to ensure all deputies were well trained.

“We’ve got over 200 deputies and it takes quite a bit of resources to train that many people,” Ford said. “But it’s something that’s absolutely critical and we’re committed to making sure our folks are the best trained they can be to handle these types of situations.”

